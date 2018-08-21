K12 : Iowa Virtual Academy Welcomes Back Students for the 2018-2019 School Year on August 23

Students will begin the 2018-2019 school year at Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) on August 23, simply by turning on their computers. A full-time, online public school program of Clayton Ridge Community School District, IAVA provides a tuition-free public education option for students across the state in grades K-12.

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Iowa-certified teachers, IAVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history, English language arts, music, art and physical education across all grade levels, as well as electives, world languages and Advanced Placement® courses in high school.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, IAVA offers an education they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, and graduates have gone on to attend top higher education institutions in Iowa and beyond.

“Our goal is to transform the learning experience for every student we serve,” said IAVA head of school Steve Hoff. “Our teachers are committed to the success of their students, and the online learning platform enhances our ability to serve the unique needs of each student.”

IAVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build close partnerships in support of academic success.

Throughout the year, IAVA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

IAVA is accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit iava.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Iowa Virtual Academy’s personalized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. To learn more, visit iava.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005133/en/