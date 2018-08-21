K12 : Iowa Virtual Academy Welcomes Back Students for the 2018-2019 School Year on August 23

Students will begin the 2018-2019 school year at Iowa
Virtual Academy (IAVA) on August 23, simply by turning on their
computers. A full-time, online public school program of Clayton Ridge
Community School District, IAVA provides a tuition-free public education
option for students across the state in grades K-12.
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
Iowa-certified teachers, IAVA provides each student with a personalized
learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core
subjects of math, science, history, English language arts, music, art
and physical education across all grade levels, as well as electives,
world languages and Advanced Placement® courses in high
school.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to
balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
For many students, IAVA offers an education they wouldn’t otherwise have
access to, and graduates have gone on to attend top higher education
institutions in Iowa and beyond.
“Our goal is to transform the learning experience for every student we
serve,” said IAVA head of school Steve Hoff. “Our teachers are committed
to the success of their students, and the online learning platform
enhances our ability to serve the unique needs of each student.”
IAVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment
anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes,
teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions
and family phone calls to build close partnerships in support of
academic success.
Throughout the year, IAVA fosters a sense of community through in-person
field trips and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with
an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and
organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests
together in an online setting.
IAVA is accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year.
Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information
session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a
schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit iava.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Iowa Virtual Academy
Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton
Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. Iowa Virtual Academy’s
personalized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the
ways that are right for them. To learn more, visit iava.k12.com.
