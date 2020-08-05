Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K12 : It's Back to Online School as Usual for Insight School of Oklahoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

With a recent survey finding that 81 percent of Oklahoma educators are concerned for their health if they return to a brick-and-mortar school environment, families across the state are wondering what the new school year will bring. But for schools experienced in online education, going back to school is business as usual.

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an online public charter school, will begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 12. ISOK offers students in grades 6-12 from across the state with an education model that will set them up for success through high school and beyond.

“We know how to navigate online learning,” said ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson. “We are excited to kick-off a new school year and provide returning and new families with an option for their students to continue their education and prepare for the future without disruption.”

ISOK’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and support students via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions. The school’s block scheduling allows students to focus their courses and receive support through extended class sessions and real-time help from teachers.

With a personalized approach to learning, ISOK delivers engaging curriculum entirely online. In pursuit of their high school diplomas, ISOK students take advantage of the school’s rigorous curriculum and myriad support services to ensure their academic and personal success.

ISOK ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school with its Social and Emotional Learning program. Resources such as advisory sessions facilitated by specially trained staff are aimed at boosting self-confidence, promoting self-awareness, and building interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Support Team includes licensed social workers and other support personnel to help students stay on track with their academic and personal goals.

Enrollment is still open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ok.insightschools.net or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is a full-time online public charter school that serves at-risk students in grades 6-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on K12 INC.
09:31aK12 : It's Back to Online School as Usual for Insight School of Oklahoma
BU
08:31aONE &LSQUO;PING' AWAY : New Mobile App Transforms Student Networking, Recruiting..
BU
08:31aIT'S BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR ONLINE SC : Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis is Ready ..
BU
08/04LOUISIANA VIRTUAL CHARTER ACADEMY : Welcomes Students for the New School Year
BU
08/04K12 : It's Business As Usual for Online Schools – Insight Academy of Arizo..
BU
08/04TURNING THE TASSELS ON COVID-19 : Colorado Preparatory Academy Celebrates Class ..
BU
08/04PIKES PEAK ONLINE SCHOOL : Celebrates Class of 2020 with Virtual Commencement Ce..
BU
08/04TENNESSEE VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Opens Its Online Doors for New School Year
BU
08/03CLOSING THE DIGITAL GAP : Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico and Sacred W..
BU
08/03BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Indiana Digital Learning School Opens its Onli..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 033 M - -
Net income 2020 21,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 90,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 856 M 1 856 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 550
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,00 $
Last Close Price 47,08 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.131.35%1 856
TAL EDUCATION GROUP63.57%47 330
GSX TECHEDU INC.382.11%25 151
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED96.77%4 438
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.87%4 408
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED48.63%3 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group