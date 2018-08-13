K12 : Kansas Virtual Academy Kicks off 2018-19 School Year

Kansas
Virtual Academy (KSVA), an accredited online public school program
of the Spring Hill Unified School District, begins its 2018-19 school
year on August 20. KSVA is a public school at home option available to
students statewide in kindergarten through sixth grade.
KSVA provides families and students an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in online school for a
variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free
environment and the ability to balance their education with
extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative
technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers,
KSVA offers each student a personalized learning experience tailored to
fit his or her needs.
Through live and recorded class sessions that are accessed online,
students and their teachers can engage and interact as if they were
sitting in a traditional classroom. Students also complete schoolwork
using hands-on educational materials that are shipped to their homes.
The online environment allows students to work at their own pace within
parameters, giving them the ability to progress faster in subjects at
which they excel while spending more time on subjects and lessons where
they need more help.
“Kansas Virtual Academy has given us a public school option that works
for our family,” said Shawn Allen, who has two children enrolled at
KSVA. “The amazing teachers have been so supportive – they’re always
available and seem to go out of their way when my kids need help.”
KSVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email,
web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships
with parents and students to support academic success. The online
platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while
connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.
Throughout the school year, KSVA builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow
students to further explore their interests together in the online
setting.
KSVA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions
hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ksva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
