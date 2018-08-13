K12 : Kansas Virtual Academy Kicks off 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public School on August 20

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), an accredited online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, begins its 2018-19 school year on August 20. KSVA is a public school at home option available to students statewide in kindergarten through sixth grade.

KSVA provides families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, KSVA offers each student a personalized learning experience tailored to fit his or her needs.

Through live and recorded class sessions that are accessed online, students and their teachers can engage and interact as if they were sitting in a traditional classroom. Students also complete schoolwork using hands-on educational materials that are shipped to their homes.

The online environment allows students to work at their own pace within parameters, giving them the ability to progress faster in subjects at which they excel while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need more help.

“Kansas Virtual Academy has given us a public school option that works for our family,” said Shawn Allen, who has two children enrolled at KSVA. “The amazing teachers have been so supportive – they’re always available and seem to go out of their way when my kids need help.”

KSVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, KSVA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

KSVA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ksva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in kindergarten through sixth grade. As part of the Kansas public school system, KSVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about KSVA, visit http://ksva.k12.com.

