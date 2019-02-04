K12 : Maine Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2019-2020 School Year

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a statewide online public charter school, is now accepting enrollments for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12 who reside anywhere in the state.

Delivered entirely online, MEVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

Students receive support and resources needed to reach their academic goals, and access programs and courses designed to help with career readiness. The online classrooms allow MEVA students to learn in an environment that meets their unique needs and best fits their lifestyle.

MEVA student Kaci-Lee Ver Sluis competes in Judo competitions all around the world, easily accessing her assignments from her lap top, and keeping up with her studies and homework. She hopes to compete in the Olympics in 2024.

“It’s so easy to stay on top of my school work,” said Ver Sluis. “I still interact daily with my teachers and classmates during set class times and have never fallen behind on an assignment. I couldn’t do that without MEVA.”

All MEVA students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, art and music. Electives include world languages in middle and high school, as well as high school honors and AP® courses. MEVA also offers student clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities to foster a sense of school community, including an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring.

Virtual classes are taught by Maine-licensed teachers who communicate with students and families via phone, chat, and email.

MEVA is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an in-person or online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit meva.k12.com.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine and utilizes the curriculum from K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more information about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.

