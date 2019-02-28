Log in
K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

02/28/2019 | 10:30am EST

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. OVCA serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

OVCA offers families with an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. OVCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for each student.

“As we enter our ninth academic year, we are proud to continue to serve Oklahoma families in search of the best education for their children,” said OVCA’s Head of School Sheryl Tatum. “Whether they want to go onto college or are preparing to enter the workforce after graduation, our students are discovering their potential and are preparing for a bright future.”

Students at OVCA are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as a host of electives and Advanced Placement® courses at the high school level. OVCA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and students are appropriately challenged.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. OVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment with resources that support their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help families navigate the online learning experience. Each family is assigned a Community Family Advisor, who provides information about important dates and school events, and monitors student progress and attendance. The Community Family Advisors organize in-person events throughout the state, and host online social gatherings and study sessions to foster a sense of community among students, teachers and families.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more about OVCA and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the school throughout the year. For more information about OVCA, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit ovca.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is an AdvancEd accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serving Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
