K12 : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

Oklahoma
Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a tuition-free online public charter
school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, is now
accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. OVCA
serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.
OVCA offers families with an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar
education. OVCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum
and the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized
learning experience for each student.
“As we enter our ninth academic year, we are proud to continue to serve
Oklahoma families in search of the best education for their children,”
said OVCA’s Head of School Sheryl Tatum. “Whether they want to go onto
college or are preparing to enter the workforce after graduation, our
students are discovering their potential and are preparing for a bright
future.”
Students at OVCA are offered a full course load in the core subjects of
English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and
music, as well as a host of electives and Advanced Placement® courses at
the high school level. OVCA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive
online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment
anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes,
teachers communicate regularly with students and families via phone and
email in order to ensure they are supported and students are
appropriately challenged.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. OVCA’s online
platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a
supportive environment with resources that support their individual
learning styles.
Resources are available to help families navigate the online learning
experience. Each family is assigned a Community Family Advisor, who
provides information about important dates and school events, and
monitors student progress and attendance. The Community Family Advisors
organize in-person events throughout the state, and host online social
gatherings and study sessions to foster a sense of community among
students, teachers and families.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more
about OVCA and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend
online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the
school throughout the year. For more information about OVCA, and for a
schedule of upcoming events, visit ovca.k12.com
or download the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is an AdvancEd accredited,
full-time online public charter school authorized by the Statewide
Virtual Charter School Board and serving Oklahoma students in
kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school
system, OVCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice
to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.
