K12 : Online Classes Are Back in Session at Wyoming Virtual Academy Starting August 21

08/14/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) will welcome back students for the 2019-2020 school year on August 21. A full-time online public school program of Niobrara County School District #1, WYVA is a tuition-free public school at home option available to students statewide in grades K-12.

"We are excited to start another school year of giving students the learning environment they need to succeed,” said music teacher Jenn Schultze, who has been with WYVA since it opened in 2008. “Our online learning platform provides students with new opportunities to build their confidence in school and in life.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, WYVA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded class sessions led by state-licensed teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Eligible high school students can take advanced courses and receive up to 32 credits to apply to both their high school diploma and a post-secondary degree, at no charge to the family.

WYVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone and email to build close partnerships in support of academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, WYVA offers an education they may not otherwise have access to, with unique course offerings to prepare them for college and career opportunities.

Throughout the school year, WYVA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests and build leadership skills together in the online setting.

WYVA is accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, visit wyva.k12.com, follow WYVA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. WYVA is tuition-free to Wyoming students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit wyva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
