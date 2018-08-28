K12 : Oregon Virtual Academy Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year

Students at Oregon
Virtual Academy (ORVA), an accredited online public charter school,
begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on
their computers. Authorized by the North Bend School District, ORVA
serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state of
Oregon.
ORVA is public school at home, offering families and students an
alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll
in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning,
a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education
with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative
technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers,
ORVA provides each student a personalized learning experience.
“We love being able to combine public school in a home setting while
still receiving a top-notch curriculum taught by terrific teachers –
it’s the best of both worlds,” said Wendy Wilson, whose two children
attend ORVA. “I am involved and invested in my children’s education, and
the teachers are so supportive and go out of their way to help students
and families succeed. Plus, I have peace of mind knowing my children are
learning in a safe environment – it’s the best thing we ever could have
done for our children.”
ORVA’s dedicated state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during
live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and
families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions,
building close partnerships with parents and students to support
academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe
learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from
across the state.
Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core
subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as
world languages, art, music and electives, with Advanced Placement®
courses available for high school students. The Expanded Options dual
enrollment program allows qualified high school students to take select
courses that will fulfill high school graduation requirements through a
local community college while earning both high school and college
credit tuition-free. ORVA also offers credit recovery opportunities to
help struggling students get back on track.
ORVA will also introduce Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in
2018-19 to give high school students exposure to relevant technical and
specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future
occupations in high-demand career fields. ORVA will offer CTE courses in
three pathways: business administration, healthcare, and hospitality and
tourism. Successful completion of these courses helps students prepare
for industry-recognized certification tests.
According to a national
survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95
percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more
opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96
percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to
start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents
said the same for students who are college-bound.
Throughout the school year, ORVA fosters a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. ORVA also celebrates the end of the school year with an
in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring. Additionally, virtual clubs and
student organizations allow students to further explore their interest
together in the online setting.
ORVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the
school. To learn more, visit orva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
