K12 : Oregon Virtual Academy Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on September 4

Students at Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an accredited online public charter school, begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. Authorized by the North Bend School District, ORVA serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state of Oregon.

ORVA is public school at home, offering families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, ORVA provides each student a personalized learning experience.

“We love being able to combine public school in a home setting while still receiving a top-notch curriculum taught by terrific teachers – it’s the best of both worlds,” said Wendy Wilson, whose two children attend ORVA. “I am involved and invested in my children’s education, and the teachers are so supportive and go out of their way to help students and families succeed. Plus, I have peace of mind knowing my children are learning in a safe environment – it’s the best thing we ever could have done for our children.”

ORVA’s dedicated state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art, music and electives, with Advanced Placement® courses available for high school students. The Expanded Options dual enrollment program allows qualified high school students to take select courses that will fulfill high school graduation requirements through a local community college while earning both high school and college credit tuition-free. ORVA also offers credit recovery opportunities to help struggling students get back on track.

ORVA will also introduce Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in 2018-19 to give high school students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in high-demand career fields. ORVA will offer CTE courses in three pathways: business administration, healthcare, and hospitality and tourism. Successful completion of these courses helps students prepare for industry-recognized certification tests.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

Throughout the school year, ORVA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. ORVA also celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Additionally, virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interest together in the online setting.

ORVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit orva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Oregon Virtual Academy

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA) is an online public charter school authorized by the North Bend School District which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORVA, visit http://orva.k12.com.

