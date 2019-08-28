K12 : Passport Academy Charter School Students Ready to Take Charge of Their Future for the 2019-2020 School Year

The Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) invites families to imagine what their children could do with the right education, as students and teachers get ready to log on and start the 2019-2020 school year on September 3.

PACS is a tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students aged 17-21 who have not been able to finish their high school education. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. PACS is also celebrating a name change and a new and improved location.

The first day of school at PACS comes as families across the nation are eagerly seeking more ways to prepare students for career success before high school graduation. According to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult, only 12% of parents strongly agreed that their school system is doing enough to prepare students for a career. Career readiness programs are designed to help bridge this gap.

“At PACS, we want every student to have clear guidance, support, and tools that help them prepare for college and career,” said Jeffrey “Bo” Jackson, Principal. “Our program fosters creativity and independence while equipping students with the resources they need to grow personally and academically.”

In addition to engaging content, PACS offers student clubs, in-person field trips, and social gatherings to foster a sense of school community.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. PACS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

PACS is still accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more about enrollment, and to find a schedule of upcoming information sessions and school events, visit passportacademycs.org or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices. Or contact School Principal, Bo Jackson at 412-376-3724 x1002, or Enrollment Director, Vanessa Boyd at 412-376-3724 x1004.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free Pittsburgh public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students have access to the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PACS, visit www.passportacademycs.org.

