K12 : Pikes Peak Online School Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-2020 School Year

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS), an accredited online public school program, welcomes families to enroll for the 2019-2020 school year. PPOS provides high school students across Colorado with an opportunity to get their education back on track by attending public school at home – or anywhere with an internet connection.

PPOS combines online instruction with the support of experienced teachers and staff to offer struggling students in grades 9-12 a personalized learning experience. Students participate in live online classes led by state-certified teachers, including extensive credit recovery courses for students who are deficient in course credits. Students attending PPOS receive the academic, social and emotional support needed to reach graduation.

“At PPOS, we are committed to the success of every one of our students, from the moment a family chooses to enroll with us,” said Head of School Nicole Tiley. “We work in partnership with families to understand where students come from and where they want to go, and together chart a course towards meeting their unique goals.”

At the beginning of the school year, students take benchmark assessments to identify strengths and challenges, and the results are used to develop individually-tailored learning plans for each student. For many students, this goes beyond short-term academic goals to include post-secondary education or career objectives. PPOS graduates earn a high school diploma, and GED prep is available for students unable to graduate before they are 21 years old.

Students take courses in the core subjects and world languages, and have the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school through the school’s concurrent enrollment partnerships with public colleges and universities throughout the state.

PPOS’s online curriculum is reinforced by a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program, as well as a family support team that helps each student achieve success in their classes and in life. Teachers communicate with students via phone, email and the online classroom technology in order to provide a personalized approach that helps prepare students for future success.

Outside of class, PPOS fosters a sense of community through in-person events, field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. The school celebrates traditional milestones with an in-person high school graduation ceremony, and students participate in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout the year, growing leadership skills and forming friendships.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. Students and families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on PPOS, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ppos.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

