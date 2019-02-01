K12 : Pikes Peak Online School Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-2020 School Year

Pikes
Peak Online School (PPOS), an accredited online public school
program, welcomes families to enroll for the 2019-2020 school year. PPOS
provides high school students across Colorado with an opportunity to get
their education back on track by attending public school at home – or
anywhere with an internet connection.
PPOS combines online instruction with the support of experienced
teachers and staff to offer struggling students in grades 9-12 a
personalized learning experience. Students participate in live online
classes led by state-certified teachers, including extensive credit
recovery courses for students who are deficient in course credits.
Students attending PPOS receive the academic, social and emotional
support needed to reach graduation.
“At PPOS, we are committed to the success of every one of our students,
from the moment a family chooses to enroll with us,” said Head of School
Nicole Tiley. “We work in partnership with families to understand where
students come from and where they want to go, and together chart a
course towards meeting their unique goals.”
At the beginning of the school year, students take benchmark assessments
to identify strengths and challenges, and the results are used to
develop individually-tailored learning plans for each student. For many
students, this goes beyond short-term academic goals to include
post-secondary education or career objectives. PPOS graduates earn a
high school diploma, and GED prep is available for students unable to
graduate before they are 21 years old.
Students take courses in the core subjects and world
languages, and have the opportunity to earn college credit while
still in high school through the school’s concurrent
enrollment partnerships with public colleges and universities
throughout the state.
PPOS’s online curriculum is reinforced by a Social and Emotional
Learning (SEL) program, as well as a family support team that helps each
student achieve success in their classes and in life. Teachers
communicate with students via phone, email and the online classroom
technology in order to provide a personalized approach that helps
prepare students for future success.
Outside of class, PPOS fosters a sense of community through in-person
events, field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities.
The school celebrates traditional milestones with an in-person high
school graduation ceremony, and students participate in a variety of
clubs and organizations throughout the year, growing leadership skills
and forming friendships.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. Students and
families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information
session hosted by the school. More information on PPOS, how to enroll,
and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ppos.k12.com
or by downloading the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Pikes Peak Online School
Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online
public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative
Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part
of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, giving
parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.
