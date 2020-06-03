Log in
K12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Ceremony June 6

06/03/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Grads earn scholarships and awards totaling $1.2 Million for higher education pursuits

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), an online public school serving students in grades 3-12 throughout the state, will celebrate the Class of 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 6.

In lieu of its annual in-person celebration, TOPS is inviting friends and family worldwide to join the festivities online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students, and esteemed guests.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our graduating students this week,” said TOPS Head of School Forrest Smith. “Even though we cannot come together to honor their achievements in person, I hope that each one of them is proud of reaching this milestone because we couldn’t be prouder to call them TOPS alumni.”

This year, TOPS will graduate 346 students, many of whom have attended the online public school their entire high school career. Members of the TOPS Class of 2020 report plans to enter the workforce or join military service, and many have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across Texas and beyond, including: Baylor University, Kansas City Art Institute, Tarrant County Community College, Texas A&M, and The University of Texas – Austin.

Collectively, the TOPS Class of 2020 reports having been awarded more than $1.2 million in higher education scholarships and awards. The class includes a National Merit Scholar finalist, and several students have been accepted to college and university honors programs.

TOPS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to reach their potential.

Details of this week’s graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Online Preparatory School 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
WHERE: Register to view the graduation online here: https://tinyurl.com/TOPS2020Grad

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
