K12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8

Texas
Online Preparatory School (TOPS) will celebrate the 197 members of
the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement on Saturday, June 8 in
Fort Worth. TOPS serves students statewide in grades 3-12, and
graduating seniors earn a high school diploma.
“We are so proud of the Class of 2019, and all they have accomplished,”
said TOPS head of school Forrest Smith. “Our goal has been to set them
up for long term success, and we hope they know they have the support of
the entire TOPS community as they set out on their next chapter.”
Collectively, the Class of 2019 has been offered more than $1,300,000 in
college scholarships and awards. The graduates report that they have
been accepted to colleges and universities across the country, including
Baylor University, New York University, Purdue University, Spelman
College, Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, and a
number of other universities and community colleges throughout the state.
To attend TOPS, students must have met a minimum passing standard on the
previous year’s STAAR scores, have satisfactory attendance during the
prior school year, show proof of Texas public school enrollment and (for
high school students) be on track to graduate.
TOPS students interact with each other through virtual classrooms, and
the school offers in-person activities throughout the year, including
quarterly outings and community service projects. Graduation allows the
students to celebrate their accomplishment together.
Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Mr. Smith and other TOPS
staff, as well as graduating seniors and their families will be
available for interviews.
Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Texas Online Preparatory School 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Riley
Center, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 1701 W Boyce Avenue,
Fort Worth, TX 76115
About Texas Online Preparatory School
Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a full-time online public
school program of the Huntsville Independent School District serving
students statewide in grades 3-12. As part of the Texas public school
system, TOPS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice
to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005039/en/