K12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8

Class of 2019 Offered More than $1.3M in Higher Ed. Scholarships

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) will celebrate the 197 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement on Saturday, June 8 in Fort Worth. TOPS serves students statewide in grades 3-12, and graduating seniors earn a high school diploma.

“We are so proud of the Class of 2019, and all they have accomplished,” said TOPS head of school Forrest Smith. “Our goal has been to set them up for long term success, and we hope they know they have the support of the entire TOPS community as they set out on their next chapter.”

Collectively, the Class of 2019 has been offered more than $1,300,000 in college scholarships and awards. The graduates report that they have been accepted to colleges and universities across the country, including Baylor University, New York University, Purdue University, Spelman College, Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, and a number of other universities and community colleges throughout the state.

To attend TOPS, students must have met a minimum passing standard on the previous year’s STAAR scores, have satisfactory attendance during the prior school year, show proof of Texas public school enrollment and (for high school students) be on track to graduate.

TOPS students interact with each other through virtual classrooms, and the school offers in-person activities throughout the year, including quarterly outings and community service projects. Graduation allows the students to celebrate their accomplishment together.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Mr. Smith and other TOPS staff, as well as graduating seniors and their families will be available for interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Online Preparatory School 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Riley Center, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 1701 W Boyce Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a full-time online public school program of the Huntsville Independent School District serving students statewide in grades 3-12. As part of the Texas public school system, TOPS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

