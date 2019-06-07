K12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) will celebrate the 458 members of the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, June 7 at the Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. A tuition-free, full-time online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, TVAH is available to students in grades 3-12 across the state.

“At TVAH, our goal is to serve as a partner to each student and their family, providing them with a learning environment that sets them up for a lifetime of success,” said Catherine Groven, TVAH’s head of school. “Graduation marks the culmination of all their hard work, and we are so proud of the Class of 2019 for all they have achieved, and all they will set out to do.”

TVAH students work towards their high school diplomas in a personalized, online learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges, universities and trade schools, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to several higher education institutions, including: Palo Alto College, Texas State University, Texas Woman's University, Texas A&M University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Austin.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. TVAH also offers field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this annual graduation celebration.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony, where TVAH staff and graduating seniors will be available for interviews. Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Class of 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: MacGorman Chapel and Performing Arts Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 4616 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76115

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a program of Hallsville Independent School District, is a full-time online public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005036/en/