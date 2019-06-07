Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) will celebrate the 458 members of the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, June 7 at the Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. A tuition-free, full-time online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, TVAH is available to students in grades 3-12 across the state.

“At TVAH, our goal is to serve as a partner to each student and their family, providing them with a learning environment that sets them up for a lifetime of success,” said Catherine Groven, TVAH’s head of school. “Graduation marks the culmination of all their hard work, and we are so proud of the Class of 2019 for all they have achieved, and all they will set out to do.”

TVAH students work towards their high school diplomas in a personalized, online learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges, universities and trade schools, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to several higher education institutions, including: Palo Alto College, Texas State University, Texas Woman's University, Texas A&M University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Austin.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. TVAH also offers field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this annual graduation celebration.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony, where TVAH staff and graduating seniors will be available for interviews. Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Class of 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: MacGorman Chapel and Performing Arts Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 4616 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76115

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a program of Hallsville Independent School District, is a full-time online public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
09:01aK12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
09:01aK12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7
BU
06/06K12 : Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Celebrates 2019 Graduates!
BU
06/05FLORIDA CYBER CHARTER ACADEMY : Highlights Graduates with In-Person Commencement..
BU
06/05K12 : California Virtual Academies to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the St..
BU
06/04K12 : Friendship Public Charter School Online Highlights 8th Grade Graduates wit..
BU
06/03K12 : South Carolina Virtual Charter School Highlights Graduates with In-Person ..
BU
06/03K12 : Maine Virtual Academy Celebrates Graduates with In-Person Commencement Cer..
BU
06/03K12 : Virtual Schools Hoosier Academy & Insight School of Indiana Celebrate Grad..
BU
05/31K12 : Colorado Preparatory Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 008 M
EBIT 2019 43,1 M
Net income 2019 34,8 M
Finance 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,63
P/E ratio 2020 35,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.27.51%1 272
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)28.82%21 019
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC33.62%5 887
KROTON EDUCACIONAL18.26%4 397
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC62.93%3 914
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC11.61%3 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About