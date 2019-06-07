K12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7

Texas
Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) will celebrate the 458 members
of the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday,
June 7 at the Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. A
tuition-free, full-time online public school program of the Hallsville
Independent School District, TVAH is available to students in grades
3-12 across the state.
“At TVAH, our goal is to serve as a partner to each student and their
family, providing them with a learning environment that sets them up for
a lifetime of success,” said Catherine Groven, TVAH’s head of school.
“Graduation marks the culmination of all their hard work, and we are so
proud of the Class of 2019 for all they have achieved, and all they will
set out to do.”
TVAH students work towards their high school diplomas in a personalized,
online learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class
of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges, universities and
trade schools, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.
Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to several
higher education institutions, including: Palo Alto College, Texas State
University, Texas Woman's University, Texas A&M University, the
University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Austin.
TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and
a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by
state-licensed teachers. TVAH also offers field trips and social outings
to foster a sense of school community, such as this annual graduation
celebration.
Media are invited to attend the ceremony, where TVAH staff and
graduating seniors will be available for interviews. Details of the
ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Class of 2019
Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
CDT
WHERE: MacGorman Chapel and Performing Arts Center at
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 4616 Stanley Avenue, Fort
Worth, TX, 76115
About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville
Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a program of Hallsville
Independent School District, is a full-time online public school that
serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas
residents and gives families the choice to access the curriculum
provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005036/en/