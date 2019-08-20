Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 : Virginia Students Begin New School Year in the Online Classroom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free online public school program, will welcome students for the 2019-2020 school year on September 3rd. Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools and the Richmond City Public Schools.

A combination of online instruction, a rigorous and engaging curriculum, and the support of state-certified teachers help students succeed. VAVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of language arts, history, math and science, and are offered electives in art and music. VAVA also offers a variety of honors courses and electives including world languages, health and wellness, career readiness education, and fine arts.

“At VAVA, we work closely with each individual student and their families to ensure they’re excited about learning,” said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA’s head of school. “We want them to have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

In addition to live online sessions, teachers, counselors and advisors regularly connect with students and their families via email, phone, and in-course chat opportunities. Students also have access to resources such as books, workbooks and instructional materials for course projects and to complete required classwork.

“As a teacher, the beginning of a new school year is exhilarating because it is full of opportunity to implement changes,” said third-grade VAVA teacher Jenna Gill. “It is a very focused time as we welcome families, new and returning, and help ensure each student feels empowered to begin classes and excited about being a part of our school.”

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year because I get the chance to reach out to all of my families and speak with them about their summer, individual needs of each student, and really start building relationships,” said VAVA teacher Jessica Carter. “Since I don’t have to set up a traditional classroom, it gives me more time to connect with each family and help ensure a great start to the school year.”

Outside of the virtual classroom, VAVA offers online student clubs and in-person field trips, community service opportunities, and social gatherings to foster a sense of school community.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on VAVA, how to enroll and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at vava.k12.com.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
10:01aK12 : Virginia Students Begin New School Year in the Online Classroom
BU
08/19NORTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Welcomes Students for 2019-20 School Year
BU
08/15SOUTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL CHARTER SCHOO : Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 Schoo..
BU
08/15K12 : California Virtual Academies Begin New Year of New Opportunities
BU
08/15K12 : Ohio Virtual Academy Students Ready to “Log On” for the 2019-2..
BU
08/14K12 : Online Classes Are Back in Session at Wyoming Virtual Academy Starting Aug..
BU
08/14OHIO DIGITAL LEARNING SCHOOL : Ready to “Click On” the 2019-2020 Sch..
BU
08/13K12 : Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
08/13K12 : Insight School of Kansas Students Begin New Year of New Opportunities on A..
BU
08/13TEXAS VIRTUAL ACADEMY AT HALLSVILLE : Starts New School Year on August 19
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 026 M
EBIT 2020 50,7 M
Net income 2020 39,5 M
Finance 2020 341 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 1 117 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,25  $
Last Close Price 28,70  $
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.15.77%1 117
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)25.49%19 812
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC33.68%6 154
KROTON EDUCACIONAL20.86%4 363
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC12.60%3 855
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC54.44%3 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group