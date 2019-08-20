K12 : Virginia Students Begin New School Year in the Online Classroom

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free online public school program, will welcome students for the 2019-2020 school year on September 3rd. Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools and the Richmond City Public Schools.

A combination of online instruction, a rigorous and engaging curriculum, and the support of state-certified teachers help students succeed. VAVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of language arts, history, math and science, and are offered electives in art and music. VAVA also offers a variety of honors courses and electives including world languages, health and wellness, career readiness education, and fine arts.

“At VAVA, we work closely with each individual student and their families to ensure they’re excited about learning,” said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA’s head of school. “We want them to have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

In addition to live online sessions, teachers, counselors and advisors regularly connect with students and their families via email, phone, and in-course chat opportunities. Students also have access to resources such as books, workbooks and instructional materials for course projects and to complete required classwork.

“As a teacher, the beginning of a new school year is exhilarating because it is full of opportunity to implement changes,” said third-grade VAVA teacher Jenna Gill. “It is a very focused time as we welcome families, new and returning, and help ensure each student feels empowered to begin classes and excited about being a part of our school.”

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year because I get the chance to reach out to all of my families and speak with them about their summer, individual needs of each student, and really start building relationships,” said VAVA teacher Jessica Carter. “Since I don’t have to set up a traditional classroom, it gives me more time to connect with each family and help ensure a great start to the school year.”

Outside of the virtual classroom, VAVA offers online student clubs and in-person field trips, community service opportunities, and social gatherings to foster a sense of school community.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on VAVA, how to enroll and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at vava.k12.com.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.

