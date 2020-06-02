K12 : Want to Get Your School Mojo Back? Sign Up for Online Summer Enrichment

Leading tech-enabled education company providing tuition-free summer school options for nation’s students

To help students and families address summer learning loss this year, K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is providing more than 150 summer courses to students across the country. K12 has more than 20 years of experience delivering online and in-person instruction. The company’s summer programs will give new and returning students the opportunity to experience a ready-built online learning platform as they look forward to the school year ahead at K12-powered schools.

“This summer in particular, parents are eager to find exciting, meaningful ways to keep their students engaged and keep them excited about learning,” said Kevin P. Chavous, K12’s President of Academics, Policy, and Schools. “Our personalized approach to summer programming helps ensure that students invest in their own academic growth and reach their full potential along the way.”

K12’s summer offerings feature a variety of programs and enrichment activities for returning and newly-enrolled students in online public schools supported by K12. One program, Brain Boost, offers an engaging, interactive learning experience that helps students hone their creative skills and master core subject matter. As part of Brain Boost, new and returning students will have access to thousands of eBooks in both English and Spanish through Big Universe, and to Stride, an online, adaptive game-based learning platform for math, reading, and English language arts.

Through content provided by Roadtrip Nation, high school students can explore different career paths in growing and in-demand fields. Additionally, through The Keystone School, high schoolers can get a jumpstart on graduation requirements by enrolling in tuition-free summer elective courses covering topics such as health, personal finance, and art appreciation.

“My daughter loves online school and loves learning because of it,” said April Gammons, whose daughter Brianna attends Virginia Virtual Academy, a K12-powered school. “The teachers have a lot of experience. The school structure, the curriculum, the support—everything is amazing. We couldn’t have had a better experience over the past two years.”

In addition to the Brain Boost and Keystone opportunities, participating K12-powered schools offer a robust summer school catalogue that helps keep students’ minds engaged during the summer and allows eligible students to earn supplementary credit through core, credit recovery, and elective courses.​

Enrollment in summer school has already started in some states. For more information and to review a list of schools by state, please visit https://www.k12courses.com/summer-school.html.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

