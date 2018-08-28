K12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public School on September 4

Students at Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA), an accredited online public school, will begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. An Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District, WAVA is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state of Washington.

Beginning its 13th year of operation, WAVA offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, WAVA provides each student a personalized education experience.

“We are so grateful for the education our son receives at WAVA,” said Betty London, whose son, Nick, is a rising seventh grader at Washington Virtual Academy. “I love that I am able to be an active participant in his education, and his teachers are always accessible – I can’t stress enough how helpful they have been with all of our questions.”

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art and music. Honors classes are available for high school students, who can also choose from a wide variety of career and technical electives.

WAVA also offers two programs that allow students to earn college credit while still in high school: Running Start offers dual enrollment at local colleges, while Tech Prep offers college-level technology and business courses.

WAVA’s dedicated state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, WAVA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. WAVA also celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Additionally, virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

WAVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall for elementary and middle school. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit wava.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Washington Virtual Academy

Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) is an online public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WAVA, visit http://wava.k12.com.

