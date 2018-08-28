Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC. (LRN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Students Return to Online Public School on September 4

Students at Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA), an accredited online public school, will begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. An Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District, WAVA is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state of Washington.

Beginning its 13th year of operation, WAVA offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, WAVA provides each student a personalized education experience.

“We are so grateful for the education our son receives at WAVA,” said Betty London, whose son, Nick, is a rising seventh grader at Washington Virtual Academy. “I love that I am able to be an active participant in his education, and his teachers are always accessible – I can’t stress enough how helpful they have been with all of our questions.”

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art and music. Honors classes are available for high school students, who can also choose from a wide variety of career and technical electives.

WAVA also offers two programs that allow students to earn college credit while still in high school: Running Start offers dual enrollment at local colleges, while Tech Prep offers college-level technology and business courses.

WAVA’s dedicated state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, WAVA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. WAVA also celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Additionally, virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

WAVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall for elementary and middle school. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit wava.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Washington Virtual Academy

Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) is an online public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WAVA, visit http://wava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
07:02pK12 : Oregon Virtual Academy Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pIDAHO VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : Insight School of Washington Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : ITCA Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year
BU
06:01pPIKES PEAK ONLINE SCHOOL : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
05:01pGARY DIGITAL ACADEMY : Now Enrolling Students in Grades K-8 for 2018-2019 School..
BU
04:01pIQ ACADEMY MINNESOTA : to Kick off 2018-2019 School Year on September 4
BU
03:32pMICHIGAN GREAT LAKES VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Grows Career Prep Program for the 2018-20..
BU
03:31pINSIGHT SCHOOL OF MICHIGAN : Kicks Off 2018-2019 School Year on September 4
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11K12 Inc (LRN) CEO Nate Davis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08K12 rallies after strong earnings 
08/07K12 beats by $0.10, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/23K12 Inc. and C2 Education partner to expand accessibility to advanced placeme.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Finance 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,12
P/E ratio 2020 25,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 689 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.9.87%689
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)0.17%17 041
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC34.00%5 788
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-43.18%4 091
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC14.97%3 493
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-9.59%3 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.