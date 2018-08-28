K12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year

Students at Washington
Virtual Academy (WAVA), an accredited online public school, will
begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on
their computers. An Alternative Learning Experience school program of
the Omak School District, WAVA is open to students in kindergarten
through 12th grade across the state of Washington.
Beginning its 13th year of operation, WAVA offers families and students
an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students
enroll in public school at home for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
state-certified teachers, WAVA provides each student a personalized
education experience.
“We are so grateful for the education our son receives at WAVA,” said
Betty London, whose son, Nick, is a rising seventh grader at Washington
Virtual Academy. “I love that I am able to be an active participant in
his education, and his teachers are always accessible – I can’t stress
enough how helpful they have been with all of our questions.”
Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core
subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as
world languages, art and music. Honors classes are available for high
school students, who can also choose from a wide variety of career and
technical electives.
WAVA also offers two programs that allow students to earn college credit
while still in high school: Running Start offers dual enrollment at
local colleges, while Tech Prep offers college-level technology and
business courses.
WAVA’s dedicated state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during
live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and
families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions,
building close partnerships with parents and students to support
academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe
learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from
across the state.
Throughout the school year, WAVA fosters a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. WAVA also celebrates the end of the school year with an
in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring. Additionally, virtual clubs and
student organizations allow students to further explore their interests
together in the online setting.
WAVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall for elementary and
middle school. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and
in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more,
visit wava.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Washington Virtual Academy
Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) is an online public school open to
students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an
Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School
District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading
provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.
For more information about WAVA, visit http://wava.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005570/en/