K12 : Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin, & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremonies

As most brick-and-mortar schools around the country struggled to become fully integrated online this past spring due to coronavirus, Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI) and Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), three online public schools serving K-12 students throughout the state, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online-only commencement ceremony.

WIVA, ISWI, and WIDCA are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, WIVA and ISWI will graduate over 230 students. WIDCA will graduate over 30 students as well.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Wisconsin and beyond, including: Marquette University, UW- Milwaukee, UW-Madison, Moraine Park Technical College, Northwestern, Bellin College, Chattanooga State, University of Florida, and more.

“We are excited to celebrate our graduating seniors in the Class of 2020,” said Fadia Afaneh, Head of School for WIVA, ISWI, and WIDCA. “This has been a challenging year for many students, and their hard work and determination has paid off. Though we wish we could celebrate in-person, we want to recognize their achievements with this virtual graduation ceremony.”

For WIVA, Emmett Rathert and Rachel Jahner will serve as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. Emmett plans to attend UW-LaCrosse while Rachel plans to continue studies at Marquette University. For WIDCA, Christopher VanDyke and Emily Saldivar will serve as Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. Christopher plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College while Emily plans to gain experience in the work force for a year.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. WIVA, ISWI, and WIDCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony is as follows:

WHAT: Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin, and Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 2020, 6:00 PM CT

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public-school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit https://wiva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Wisconsin

Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), a charter school authorized by Grantsburg School District, provides a learning alternative for students in grades 9-12 who meet the statutory definition of ‘at-risk.’ Utilizing a growth mindset that all students have the capacity to learn and grow, ISWI collaborates with school services, the student, and their family in finding a pathway toward graduation and student success. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, ISWI is tuition-free and provides students across the state with the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWI, visit here.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit widca.k12.com.

