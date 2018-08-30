K12 : Wisconsin Virtual Academy Kicks Off the 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

Students and teachers at Wisconsin
Virtual Academy (WIVA) will start the 2018-2019 school year on
September 4. A full-time, online public charter school authorized by the
McFarland School District, WIVA provides a tuition-free public education
for students in grades K-12 across the state.
“We’re eager to start the new school year at Wisconsin Virtual Academy,”
said Nicholaus Sutherland, head of school. “A new school year means new
opportunities for our students to thrive in the online learning
environment, and for our inspired teachers to help each student set -
and meet - new goals.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
Wisconsin-licensed teachers, WIVA provides each student with a
personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in
the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, art and
music, as well as electives and world languages, and high school honors
and Advanced Placement® courses.
WIVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment.
In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction
and support, online chat sessions and phone calls to build close
partnerships with families in support of academic success.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Throughout the year, WIVA builds a sense of community through in-person
field trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and
celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in
the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to
further explore shared interests together in the online setting.
WIVA is still accepting enrollment applications for limited openings in
the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online
or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more
about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events visit wiva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Wisconsin Virtual Academy
Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the
McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public school
serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the
Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
WIVA, visit wiva.k12.com.
