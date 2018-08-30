K12 : Wisconsin Virtual Academy Kicks Off the 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

Students and teachers at Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) will start the 2018-2019 school year on September 4. A full-time, online public charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, WIVA provides a tuition-free public education for students in grades K-12 across the state.

“We’re eager to start the new school year at Wisconsin Virtual Academy,” said Nicholaus Sutherland, head of school. “A new school year means new opportunities for our students to thrive in the online learning environment, and for our inspired teachers to help each student set - and meet - new goals.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Wisconsin-licensed teachers, WIVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, art and music, as well as electives and world languages, and high school honors and Advanced Placement® courses.

WIVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions and phone calls to build close partnerships with families in support of academic success.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Throughout the year, WIVA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests together in the online setting.

WIVA is still accepting enrollment applications for limited openings in the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events visit wiva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit wiva.k12.com.

