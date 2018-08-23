K12 : iQ Academy California-Los Angeles Begins 2018-19 School Year

Los Angeles-area students enrolled at iQ
Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA), an online public charter
school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District, begin the
2018-19 school year on August 28, simply by turning on their computers.
Operating since 2010, iQLA is open to students in kindergarten through
12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and
Ventura counties.
iQLA is public school at home, providing families and students an
alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll
in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning,
a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education
with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative
technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by
state-credentialed teachers, iQLA offers each student a personalized
learning experience.
“At iQ Academy, we are committed to each student’s academic success and
proud to offer a personalized education tailored to support each
student’s unique needs,” said Cathy Andrew, head of school at iQLA. “We
look forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.”
iQLA’s personalized learning approach lets students learn in the ways
that are right for them, helping students become independent,
self-motivated learners. iQLA’s dedicated teachers guide students
through individualized learning plans focused on student’s unique
learning needs, goals and interests. Understanding that students need
support in many ways to be successful, iQLA also provides a weekly
social-emotional educational program which teaches value-based learning.
Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core
subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as
world languages, art and music. A wide selection of academic and
career-focused electives is also available for high school students, who
also have access to college placement advice and job and career
counseling. In addition, qualified students can earn college credits in
select courses through concurrent enrollment, which is available in
partnership with local colleges.
iQLA’s California-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via
phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building
close partnerships with parents and students to support academic
success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning
environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across
the region.
Throughout the school year, iQLA builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. iQLA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student
organizations allow students to further explore their interests in the
online setting.
iQLA is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested
families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information
sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About iQ Academy California-Los Angeles
iQ Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA) is a full-time online public
charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. iQLA
is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside
in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.
California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom
platform provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider
of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Families
do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school.
Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper
are not provided. Our enrollment consultant can help address your
technological and computer questions and needs. Public school option not
available in all areas. For more information about iQLA, visit http://losangeles.iqacademy.com.
