K12 : iQ Academy California-Los Angeles Begins 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on August 28

Los Angeles-area students enrolled at iQ Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA), an online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District, begin the 2018-19 school year on August 28, simply by turning on their computers.

Operating since 2010, iQLA is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

iQLA is public school at home, providing families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by state-credentialed teachers, iQLA offers each student a personalized learning experience.

“At iQ Academy, we are committed to each student’s academic success and proud to offer a personalized education tailored to support each student’s unique needs,” said Cathy Andrew, head of school at iQLA. “We look forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.”

iQLA’s personalized learning approach lets students learn in the ways that are right for them, helping students become independent, self-motivated learners. iQLA’s dedicated teachers guide students through individualized learning plans focused on student’s unique learning needs, goals and interests. Understanding that students need support in many ways to be successful, iQLA also provides a weekly social-emotional educational program which teaches value-based learning.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art and music. A wide selection of academic and career-focused electives is also available for high school students, who also have access to college placement advice and job and career counseling. In addition, qualified students can earn college credits in select courses through concurrent enrollment, which is available in partnership with local colleges.

iQLA’s California-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the region.

Throughout the school year, iQLA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. iQLA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests in the online setting.

iQLA is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy California-Los Angeles

iQ Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. iQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultant can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Public school option not available in all areas. For more information about iQLA, visit http://losangeles.iqacademy.com.

