K12 : “What Do You Want to be When You Grow Up?” K12 International Academy Expands to Help Students Answer the Age-Old Question

K12 INC.

(LRN)
"What Do You Want to be When You Grow Up?" K12 International Academy Expands to Help Students Answer the Age-Old Question

04/10/2019 | 09:31am EDT

A new online career readiness education program is now enrolling students seeking to get a head start on their future. K12 International Academy (iCademy), an accredited online private school, will now offer the Destinations Career Academy (DCA) for full-time students in grades six through twelve.

DCA at iCademy is an innovative online program that combines traditional academics with industry-relevant, career-focused pathways of study. While working toward a high school diploma, iCademy students enrolled in DCA will choose from a variety of courses to gain exposure to in-demand career fields: Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings at iCademy to include robust career preparedness programs,” said head of school Leslie Smith. “We are committed to the academic success of each of our students, and the Destinations Career Academy will bring a new dimension to the ways in which they are preparing for the future.”

According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, of the 55 million U.S. job openings expected through 2020, 36 percent won’t require a bachelor’s degree. The need for jobs such as qualified software engineers, security analysts, and health care professionals will continue to grow, and DCA at iCademy will offer students an opportunity to build specialized skills to prepare to enter these in-demand fields.

iCademy’s curriculum is delivered through live online classes with licensed teachers, who can tailor instruction to meet each student’s needs. DCA students will have the opportunity to get a jump start on their college and career goals, as they are immersed in an online platform that allows them to seek out experiences with professionals and companies and apply the skills they will learn in a specific industry.

In addition to the Destinations Career Academy courses, students study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts and history. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors and Advanced Placement® options. iCademy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, special needs, the safety of a bullying-free environment and a schedule that supports academics while balancing extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Enrollment at iCademy is open for the 2019-2020 school year. For more information, visit www.icademy.com.

About K12 International Academy

K12 International Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students worldwide in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 International Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.icademy.com.

About K12, Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.


© Business Wire 2019
