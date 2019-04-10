K12 : “What Do You Want to be When You Grow Up?” K12 International Academy Expands to Help Students Answer the Age-Old Question

A new online career readiness education program is now enrolling
students seeking to get a head start on their future. K12
International Academy (iCademy), an accredited online private
school, will now offer the Destinations
Career Academy (DCA) for full-time students in grades six through
twelve.
DCA at iCademy is an innovative online program that combines traditional
academics with industry-relevant, career-focused pathways of study.
While working toward a high school diploma, iCademy students enrolled in
DCA will choose from a variety of courses to gain exposure to in-demand
career fields: Business, Health and Human Services, and Information
Technology.
“We are thrilled to expand our offerings at iCademy to include robust
career preparedness programs,” said head of school Leslie Smith. “We are
committed to the academic success of each of our students, and the
Destinations Career Academy will bring a new dimension to the ways in
which they are preparing for the future.”
According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the
Workforce, of the 55 million U.S. job openings expected through 2020, 36
percent won’t require a bachelor’s degree. The need for jobs such as
qualified software engineers, security analysts, and health care
professionals will continue to grow, and DCA at iCademy will offer
students an opportunity to build specialized skills to prepare to enter
these in-demand fields.
iCademy’s curriculum is delivered through live online classes with
licensed teachers, who can tailor instruction to meet each student’s
needs. DCA students will have the opportunity to get a jump start on
their college and career goals, as they are immersed in an online
platform that allows them to seek out experiences with professionals and
companies and apply the skills they will learn in a specific industry.
In addition to the Destinations Career Academy courses, students study
the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts and history.
Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery,
honors and Advanced Placement® options. iCademy’s online setting enables
students to access this unique learning opportunity anywhere with an
internet connection.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, special needs, the safety of a bullying-free
environment and a schedule that supports academics while balancing
extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Enrollment at iCademy is open for the 2019-2020 school year. For more
information, visit www.icademy.com.
About K12 International Academy
K12 International Academy is a private online college preparatory school
for students worldwide in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12
International Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of
Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement
(SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the
Virginia Council for Private Education. Credentialed teachers deliver a
personalized education experience using the online classroom platform
provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple enrollment start dates are available
throughout the year for full-time and part-time students. Learn more at www.icademy.com.
About K12, Inc.
K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by
removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and
providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education
solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school
districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves
more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school
districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries.
The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past
decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education
through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which
combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical
Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation
for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated
to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the
pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com,
destinationsacademy.com,
jobshadowweek.com,
and getfueled.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005109/en/