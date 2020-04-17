MEDIA ADVISORY: Miss America to Give Science Lesson to Virginia Students … Online

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN):

WHAT: Virtual Science Lesson WHO: Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020 WHERE: Virginia Virtual Academy — Middle School Science Class WHEN: Monday, April 20, 2020, 1-2 p.m. EST / Contact Dana Still for a link to the session. WHY: Students at Virginia Virtual Academy attend classes online, and virtual lessons such as this provide the opportunity to connect with one another and celebrate a shared love of learning. Last year, Camille was named Miss Virginia after breaking from tradition to perform the “catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide” as her onstage talent. Her focus on women in STEM has raised awareness about inclusivity in the growing, in-demand career fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Camille graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual bachelor of science degrees in biochemistry and systems biology and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

