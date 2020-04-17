Log in
K12 INC.

(LRN)
MEDIA ADVISORY: Miss America to Give Science Lesson to Virginia Students … Online

04/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN):

WHAT:  

Virtual Science Lesson

 

 

WHO:

 

Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020

 

 

WHERE:

 

Virginia Virtual Academy — Middle School Science Class

 

 

WHEN:

 

Monday, April 20, 2020, 1-2 p.m. EST / Contact Dana Still for a link to the session.

   

WHY:

 

Students at Virginia Virtual Academy attend classes online, and virtual lessons such as this provide the opportunity to connect with one another and celebrate a shared love of learning. Last year, Camille was named Miss Virginia after breaking from tradition to perform the “catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide” as her onstage talent. Her focus on women in STEM has raised awareness about inclusivity in the growing, in-demand career fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Camille graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual bachelor of science degrees in biochemistry and systems biology and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.


© Business Wire 2020
