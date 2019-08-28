Michigan Virtual Charter Academy : Students Ready to “Click On” for the 2019-2020 School Year

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a statewide online public charter school, is looking forward to the first day of school, as students and teachers get ready to log on and start the 2019-2020 school year on September 3.

MVCA is open tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan. Delivered entirely online, MVCA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

MVCA is available for students K-8, and high school, 9-12.

Students receive the support and resources needed to reach their academic goals, and access programs and courses which allows MVCA students to learn in an environment that meets their unique needs and best fits their lifestyle.

Virtual classes are taught by Michigan-certified teachers who communicate with students and families via phone, chat, and email. And MVCA also offers student clubs, field trips, social outings, and other activities to foster a sense of school community, including an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring.

This year, MVCA high school is launching AVID, Advancement Via Individual Determination, a program aimed at providing a direct support structure to first-generation college students. AVID also incorporates schoolwide opportunities for increased academic success through inquiry, collaboration, and literacy skills.

“Online learning provides MVCA students with a great educational balance, and allows them to grow to their fullest potential,” said Randy Rodriguez, head of school for MVCA. “By combining our innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, MVCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience they need to succeed.”

“I’ve taught at MVCA for 7 years, and I’m really excited to provide quality online education to help our students who need it the most,” said Pam Carpenter, teacher at MVCA. “We are there for our students, we want them to succeed, to graduate, and we’ll do everything in our power to make that happen.”

Students who choose online school are often pursuing advanced learning, seeking a highly supportive learning environment, and/or need the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical considerations. And MVCA’s dedicated faculty work tirelessly to encourage their students.

MVCA is still accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an in-person or online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit MVCA.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.

