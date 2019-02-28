Minnesota Virtual Academy : Now Enrolling for 2019-2020 School Year

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) invites students across the state to enroll for the 2019-2020 academic year. A tuition-free, full-time online public school program of Houston Public Schools, MNVA serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade with an alternative to brick-and-mortar school.

“We are proud to invite Minnesota families to join our community of online learners,” said MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “By combining online instruction with our rigorous curriculum, delivered by our committed teachers, we are able to provide a personalized learning experience that prepares each student for their future.”

MNVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. Students at MNVA are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, music and art, and a variety of electives and Advanced Placement® courses are available at the high school level.

Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, MNVA will offer the Destinations Career Program, with the goal of preparing high school students for college and careers in in-demand fields of Business and Health & Human Services.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), 17.1 percent of jobs in the state are in health care and social assistance. In Northeast Minnesota, it is 23.9 percent – amounting to more than 34,000 jobs in that corner of the state alone. These jobs, with an average annual wage of $48,100, are increasing at a faster rate than the region’s overall economy. Students enrolled in MNVA’s Destinations program can gain early exposure to the health fields, with online courses that will introduce them to specialty trade skills such as nursing and medical assistance.

Students in grades 10-12 with their sights set on higher education also have the opportunity to earn college credits through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, by dually enrolling at MNVA and participating postsecondary institutions.

MNVA offers an online learning community for students and parents alike. Teachers are regularly in touch with families via phone and email in order to provide support. Families participate in in-person field trips and social outings, and the school celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to explore shared interests, develop leadership skills, and form lasting friendships.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more about MNVA and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the school throughout the year. For more information about MNVA, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit mnva.k12.com, follow MNVA on Facebook, or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005095/en/