Minnesota Virtual Academy : Now Enrolling for 2019-2020 School Year

Minnesota
Virtual Academy (MNVA) invites students across the state to enroll
for the 2019-2020 academic year. A tuition-free, full-time online public
school program of Houston Public Schools, MNVA serves students in
kindergarten through 12th grade with an alternative to brick-and-mortar
school.
“We are proud to invite Minnesota families to join our community of
online learners,” said MNVA Head of School Krin Abraham. “By combining
online instruction with our rigorous curriculum, delivered by our
committed teachers, we are able to provide a personalized learning
experience that prepares each student for their future.”
MNVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing
students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet
connection. Students at MNVA are offered a full course load in the core
subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, music and
art, and a variety of electives and Advanced Placement® courses are
available at the high school level.
Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, MNVA will offer the Destinations
Career Program, with the goal of preparing high school students for
college and careers in in-demand fields of Business and Health & Human
Services.
According to the Minnesota
Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), 17.1
percent of jobs in the state are in health care and social assistance.
In Northeast Minnesota, it is 23.9 percent – amounting to more than
34,000 jobs in that corner of the state alone. These jobs, with an
average annual wage of $48,100, are increasing at a faster rate than the
region’s overall economy. Students enrolled in MNVA’s Destinations
program can gain early exposure to the health fields, with online
courses that will introduce them to specialty trade skills such as
nursing and medical assistance.
Students in grades 10-12 with their sights set on higher education also
have the opportunity to earn college credits through the state’s Post-Secondary
Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, by dually enrolling at MNVA and
participating postsecondary institutions.
MNVA offers an online learning community for students and parents alike.
Teachers are regularly in touch with families via phone and email in
order to provide support. Families participate in in-person field trips
and social outings, and the school celebrates graduating seniors with an
in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and
organizations allow students to explore shared interests, develop
leadership skills, and form lasting friendships.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more
about MNVA and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend
online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the
school throughout the year. For more information about MNVA, and for a
schedule of upcoming events, visit mnva.k12.com,
follow MNVA
on Facebook, or download the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
