Minnesota Virtual Academy : Welcomes Back Students for the 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

Students and teachers at Minnesota
Virtual Academy (MNVA) will start the 2018-2019 school year on
September 4, simply by turning on their computers. A full-time, online
public school program of Houston Public Schools, MNVA provides a
tuition-free public education for students in grades K-12 across the
state.
“At MNVA, we are committed to discovering, developing and achieving the
potential within each of our students,” said Krin Abraham, MNVA’s head
of school. “As the new school year gets underway, our online learning
platform and inspired teachers are ready to support each student, and
help them achieve their goals this year and for years to come.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
Minnesota-licensed teachers, MNVA provides each student with a
personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in
the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, music and
art, as well as electives, honors and Advanced Placement®
courses in high school. High school students in grades 10-12 have the
opportunity to earn college credits through the state’s Post-Secondary
Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, by dually enrolling at MNVA and
eligible participating postsecondary institutions.
MNVA’s dedicated staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment
anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes,
teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions
and phone calls to build close partnerships with parents and students in
support of their academic success.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Throughout the year, MNVA builds a sense of community through field
trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and
celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in
the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to
further explore shared interests together in the online setting.
MNVA is still accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school
year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person
information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment
and for a schedule of upcoming events visit mnva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Minnesota Virtual Academy
Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is an accredited, online public school
program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K
through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, MNVA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education
programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005538/en/