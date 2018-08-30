Minnesota Virtual Academy : Welcomes Back Students for the 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

Students and teachers at Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) will start the 2018-2019 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. A full-time, online public school program of Houston Public Schools, MNVA provides a tuition-free public education for students in grades K-12 across the state.

“At MNVA, we are committed to discovering, developing and achieving the potential within each of our students,” said Krin Abraham, MNVA’s head of school. “As the new school year gets underway, our online learning platform and inspired teachers are ready to support each student, and help them achieve their goals this year and for years to come.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Minnesota-licensed teachers, MNVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, music and art, as well as electives, honors and Advanced Placement® courses in high school. High school students in grades 10-12 have the opportunity to earn college credits through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, by dually enrolling at MNVA and eligible participating postsecondary institutions.

MNVA’s dedicated staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions and phone calls to build close partnerships with parents and students in support of their academic success.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Throughout the year, MNVA builds a sense of community through field trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests together in the online setting.

MNVA is still accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events visit mnva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is an accredited, online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, MNVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

