K12 Inc.

K12 INC.

(LRN)
Minnesota Virtual Academy : to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Ceremony on June 7

06/03/2020

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) will celebrate the 140 members of the Class of 2020 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 7. MNVA is an online public school program of Houston Public Schools available to students in grades K-12 across the state.

In lieu of its annual in-person celebration, MNVA is inviting friends and family to join the festivities online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students, and Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller.

This year, members of the MNVA Class of 2020 report plans to enter the workforce or join military service, and many have been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across Minnesota and beyond, including George Mason University, Gustavus Adolphus College, Penn Foster College, University of Minnesota, Westminster College, and Winona State University.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the Class of 2020, even if it doesn’t look like our typical pomp and circumstance,” said MNVA Head of School and Houston Public Schools Superintendent Krin Abraham. “The students and their families should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished to reach this day, and we can’t wait to see what these education pioneers achieve next.”

MNVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to reach their potential.

Details of this week’s graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Minnesota Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
WHERE: Online -- Register to view the graduation here: https://tinyurl.com/MNVA2020Grad

About Minnesota Virtual Academy
Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
