Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Parents Agree: Today's Schools Are Falling Short in Preparing Students for Future Careers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

A recent survey we conducted in conjunction with Morning Consult confirms something we've long suspected: Very few parents are confident that our country's schools are doing an adequate job of preparing students to lead successful careers.

Though we have made significant technological advancements in the last few decades, our educational approach has gone unchanged. Workplaces are becoming increasingly dependent on 21st-century science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, but most American high schoolers aren't graduating with this critical skillset. They're graduating without a clear idea of what in-demand jobs await them and with a limited understanding of what it will take to obtain those positions.

Changing this unfortunate reality isn't just educators' responsibility, however. Employers have a part to play as well - and parents see it too.

If employers want to contribute to the educational system that's responsible for preparing students for successful careers, they must join in on conversations about curriculum and share the skills they find most valuable and difficult to come by. They must also offer students the opportunity to put the things they learn in the classroom to work via internship, externship, apprenticeship and job shadow experiences. In fact, we believe work-based learning is so important, we're launching a nationwide Job Shadow Week on July 15.

Parents, educators and industry partners all have a part to play in preparing today's students for tomorrow's workforce, and that starts with us creating an education system that's truly committed to Career Readiness.

Click here to view more insights from K12 and Morning Consult's recent survey.

Disclaimer

K12 Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 19:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
03:18pPARENTS AGREE : Today's Schools Are Falling Short in Preparing Students for Futu..
PU
08:31aPOLL : Parenthood Trumps Partisanship in Views on Student Debt, School Choice an..
BU
07/09MCALMONT : Financial Literacy Can't Wait for College. Here Are My 2 Career Readi..
PU
06/28K12 : Celebrating the Class of 2019
PU
06/28K12 : Career Readiness Education vs. Career Technical Education – a Distin..
PU
06/26K12 INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY : Honors Class of 2019 with Virtual Celebration
BU
06/26K12 : Partners with Meridian Knowledge Solutions to Deliver Courses Under Southe..
AQ
06/20GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ONLINE : to Hold In-Person Graduation June 22
BU
06/19IQ ACADEMY CALIFORNIA-LOS ANGELES : to Celebrate Class of 2019 on June 20
BU
06/18INSIGHT SCHOOLS OF CALIFORNIA : to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the State
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 008 M
EBIT 2019 43,3 M
Net income 2019 34,8 M
Finance 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 1 180 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,5  $
Last Close Price 30,4  $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.22.51%1 226
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)38.68%22 634
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC21.24%5 648
KROTON EDUCACIONAL39.57%4 987
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC58.70%3 886
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC2.30%3 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About