Parents Agree: Today's Schools Are Falling Short in Preparing Students for Future Careers

A recent survey we conducted in conjunction with Morning Consult confirms something we've long suspected: Very few parents are confident that our country's schools are doing an adequate job of preparing students to lead successful careers.

Though we have made significant technological advancements in the last few decades, our educational approach has gone unchanged. Workplaces are becoming increasingly dependent on 21st-century science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, but most American high schoolers aren't graduating with this critical skillset. They're graduating without a clear idea of what in-demand jobs await them and with a limited understanding of what it will take to obtain those positions.

Changing this unfortunate reality isn't just educators' responsibility, however. Employers have a part to play as well - and parents see it too.

If employers want to contribute to the educational system that's responsible for preparing students for successful careers, they must join in on conversations about curriculum and share the skills they find most valuable and difficult to come by. They must also offer students the opportunity to put the things they learn in the classroom to work via internship, externship, apprenticeship and job shadow experiences. In fact, we believe work-based learning is so important, we're launching a nationwide Job Shadow Week on July 15.

Parents, educators and industry partners all have a part to play in preparing today's students for tomorrow's workforce, and that starts with us creating an education system that's truly committed to Career Readiness.

