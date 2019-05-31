Pikes Peak Online School : to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

Pikes
Peak Online School (PPOS) will celebrate the 123 members of the
Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31 in
Denver. An accredited, tuition-free online public school program, PPOS
is available to students in grades 9-12 across the state.
Colorado Representative James Coleman (House District 7) will deliver
the commencement’s keynote address.
“Congratulations to the Pikes Peak Online School graduates,” said
Representative Coleman. “You have put in the hard work to reach this
important milestone, and you and your entire school community should be
proud of all you have accomplished.”
PPOS graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized
learning environment. The school focuses on providing struggling
students statewide with the academic, social and emotional support
needed to reach graduation. Members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in
two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or
join the full-time workforce.
PPOS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and
a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by
state-licensed teachers. PPOS also offers student clubs, field trips and
social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this
week’s graduation celebration.
Dr. Shaun E. McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12
Inc. will also address the graduates and their assembled guests.
Media is invited to attend the ceremony. PPOS staff and Dr. McAlmont,
along with members of the graduating class, will be available for
interviews.
Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Pikes Peak Online School 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MDT
WHERE: Kenneth
King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of Colorado at
Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204
About Pikes Peak Online School
Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online
public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative
Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part
of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, giving
parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005063/en/