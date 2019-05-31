Pikes Peak Online School : to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

Class of 2019 to be Honored at In-Person Ceremony

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) will celebrate the 123 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31 in Denver. An accredited, tuition-free online public school program, PPOS is available to students in grades 9-12 across the state.

Colorado Representative James Coleman (House District 7) will deliver the commencement’s keynote address.

“Congratulations to the Pikes Peak Online School graduates,” said Representative Coleman. “You have put in the hard work to reach this important milestone, and you and your entire school community should be proud of all you have accomplished.”

PPOS graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized learning environment. The school focuses on providing struggling students statewide with the academic, social and emotional support needed to reach graduation. Members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

PPOS students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. PPOS also offers student clubs, field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week’s graduation celebration.

Dr. Shaun E. McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12 Inc. will also address the graduates and their assembled guests.

Media is invited to attend the ceremony. PPOS staff and Dr. McAlmont, along with members of the graduating class, will be available for interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Pikes Peak Online School 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MDT

WHERE: Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of Colorado at Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005063/en/