Raising the Bar in a Down Economy: Galvanize Increases Access to Education with New ISA Structure

06/09/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science, announced today a new structure to its Income Share Agreement (ISA), in an effort to launch the most student-friendly ISA program during these challenging times.

ISAs align incentives between schools and students, providing individuals with funding for educational pursuits in exchange for a fixed percentage of their post–graduation income for a defined period of time. By reducing the maximum amount a student will pay and increasing the annual salary required to start making payments, Galvanize is offering a program that is more competitive and more attractive to prospective students than any other offering in the industry.

For the rest of the year, new Galvanize and Hack Reactor students can defer their tuition until they earn an equivalent annual salary of $60,000, after paying a $2,000 up-front deposit, and will never pay more than $25,000. Where most competitors require total payments of $30,000 beginning when alumni earn $40,000 salaries, Galvanize and Hack Reactor students will now be offered the most student-friendly ISA program on the market. This new structure will be available to eligible incoming Galvanize and Hack Reactor students for the remaining 2020 cohorts.

“It’s undeniable that the first half of 2020 has been challenging on many fronts for many people,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “Our success is, and always has been, directly linked to that of our students. We are proud to raise the bar in our industry and we hope these updated terms enable more students, particularly those facing financial hardships, to take our programs and pursue a career in technology.”

The fields of data science and software engineering are ripe with opportunity for those interested in growing their skillset or making a career move, even during today’s rapidly changing economy. According to Burning Glass Technologies, more than one million job openings highlighting these skills have been posted in 2020, across diverse industries including scientific research, pharmaceuticals, higher education, health, and finance.

Immersive tech bootcamps like Galvanize’s Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering programs can give students an edge in obtaining more fulfilling and financially sustainable careers. Across all of Galvanize’s physical and online campuses, graduates earn, on average, annual base salaries of $90,000 or more.

“With a national student debt crisis topping $1.5 trillion, our bootcamps set our graduates apart in a competitive economy,” said Patel. “Our renewed commitment to their success through this ISA structure will continue to set Galvanize apart as an industry leader in delivering quality, career-enhancing educational opportunities.”

Galvanize Data Science Immersive and Hack Reactor Software Engineering Immersive students gain access to a deep bench of technical experts and instructors, and a variety of innovative learning opportunities that advance their technical and professional skills. The bootcamps provide aspiring and established professionals with the education and resources they need to thrive in the digital economy, as they connect with experienced tech professionals and career services staff in support of their professional and personal journey.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.


© Business Wire 2020
