Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Carolina Virtual Charter School : Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS)—an accredited and NCAA-approved, full-time public charter school—is ready to get back to work providing South Carolina students with the interactive and engaging online learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students in grades K-12 will open their laptops and log on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 17th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ education-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SCVCS students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes on a daily basis. With personalized learning tools available for every student, SCVCS combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers. Teachers regularly communicate with SCVCS students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online.

“As a team of educators and school leaders, we are committed to meeting students where they are on their academic journey,” says Head of School Dr. Cherry Daniel. “At SCVCS, we cherish the opportunity to provide South Carolina students with the tools they need to succeed with us, and wherever their journey takes them.”

In addition to core academic studies, SCVCS offers career learning courses in growing career fields including, but not limited to: health and human services, information technology, computer science, and general management. These courses support high schoolers in pursuing credentials that help them become more readily employable upon graduation.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit scvcs.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About South Carolina Virtual Charter School

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) is a full-time public charter school that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the South Carolina public school system, SCVCS is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted SCVCS partner of twelve years and one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about SCVCS, visit scvcs.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about K12 INC.
01:01pSOUTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL CHARTER SCHOO : Opens its Online Doors for the New School..
BU
01:01pFLORIDA ONLINE SCHOOL : is Waiting for You
BU
10:31aTHE FUTURE IS NOW : Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Kicks Off Inaugura..
BU
09:01aNORTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Opens Its Online Doors for New School Year
BU
08:32aTHE FUTURE IS NOW : Ohio Digital Learning School Students are Ready to Begin The..
BU
08/12THE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Utah Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Clas..
BU
08/12THE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Returns to ..
BU
08/12PATHWAY TO PUBLIC HEALTH : Destination Career Academy to Train Students in COVID..
BU
08/12K12 : Cyber Academy of South Carolina Celebrates Class of 2020
BU
08/12K12 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 033 M - -
Net income 2020 21,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 86,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 774 M 1 774 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 550
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 45,05 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.121.38%1 777
TAL EDUCATION GROUP56.78%45 367
GSX TECHEDU INC.353.61%23 664
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.1.92%4 567
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED79.03%4 038
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED51.37%4 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group