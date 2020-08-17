Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Experts Are Back in School: Iowa Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Classroom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:32am EDT

With more than 70 percent of parents concerned about the health and well-being of their child if they return to in-person classrooms this fall, many are considering alternatives. Iowa Virtual Academy, a trusted online education partner for families statewide since 2012, will return to the virtual classroom to kick off a new school year on Monday, August 24th.

“Our world has changed significantly in recent months and we are committed to ensuring learning continues for our students,” said IAVA Head of School Steven Hoff. “During a time of so much uncertainty, we are delivering a rich and engaging curriculum for students led by teachers who know how to navigate the virtual learning environment.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, IAVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history, English/language arts, music, art and physical education across all grade levels, as well as electives, world languages, and students have the opportunity for concurrent enrollment with a local community college.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, IAVA offers an education they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, and graduates have gone on to attend top higher education institutions.

IAVA’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions, and family phone calls to build close partnerships in support of academic success.

“I believe it is important that students keep up with their classes without falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said parent Andrea Anderson of Clinton. “I know that the teachers at IAVA are prepared to make sure that my daughter is on track and prepared to take on the world.”

To learn more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com, follow IAVA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Iowa Virtual Academy gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about K12 INC.
09:32aTHE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Iowa Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Clas..
BU
09:31aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Missouri Virtual Academy Opens its Online Door..
BU
08/13SOUTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL CHARTER SCHOO : Opens its Online Doors for the New School..
BU
08/13FLORIDA ONLINE SCHOOL : is Waiting for You
BU
08/13THE FUTURE IS NOW : Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Kicks Off Inaugura..
BU
08/13NORTH CAROLINA VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Opens Its Online Doors for New School Year
BU
08/13THE FUTURE IS NOW : Ohio Digital Learning School Students are Ready to Begin The..
BU
08/12THE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Utah Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Clas..
BU
08/12THE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Returns to ..
BU
08/12PATHWAY TO PUBLIC HEALTH : Destination Career Academy to Train Students in COVID..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 298 M - -
Net income 2021 42,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 816 M 1 816 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 45,75 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.124.82%1 816
TAL EDUCATION GROUP52.66%44 173
GSX TECHEDU INC.308.05%21 287
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.35%4 505
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED79.84%4 056
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED52.35%4 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group