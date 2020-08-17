The Experts Are Back in School: Iowa Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Classroom

With more than 70 percent of parents concerned about the health and well-being of their child if they return to in-person classrooms this fall, many are considering alternatives. Iowa Virtual Academy, a trusted online education partner for families statewide since 2012, will return to the virtual classroom to kick off a new school year on Monday, August 24th.

“Our world has changed significantly in recent months and we are committed to ensuring learning continues for our students,” said IAVA Head of School Steven Hoff. “During a time of so much uncertainty, we are delivering a rich and engaging curriculum for students led by teachers who know how to navigate the virtual learning environment.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, IAVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history, English/language arts, music, art and physical education across all grade levels, as well as electives, world languages, and students have the opportunity for concurrent enrollment with a local community college.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, IAVA offers an education they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, and graduates have gone on to attend top higher education institutions.

IAVA’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions, and family phone calls to build close partnerships in support of academic success.

“I believe it is important that students keep up with their classes without falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said parent Andrea Anderson of Clinton. “I know that the teachers at IAVA are prepared to make sure that my daughter is on track and prepared to take on the world.”

