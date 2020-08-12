The Experts Are Back in School: Utah Virtual Academy Returns to the Online Classroom

With more than 70 percent of parents concerned about the health and well-being of their child if they return to in-person classrooms this fall, many are considering alternatives. Next week, Utah Virtual Academy, a trusted online education partner for families statewide since 2015 returns to the virtual classroom to kick off a new school year.

“We are ready to start a new year of inspired learning for our students across the state,” said UTVA Head of School Meghan Merideth. “Our experienced teachers are well-prepared to ensure students reach their full potential when they are with us, and after they graduate. By bringing public school to homes across the state, we’re ensuring student success without disruption.”

UTVA students take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art, and music. Advanced Placement® courses and concurrent college enrollment courses are also available to eligible high school students.

UTVA’s Destinations Career Academy provides high school students with the opportunity to explore in-demand career paths in the following Utah-aligned Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways: Programming and Software Development, Hospitality and Tourism, Food Science & Nutrition, Marketing, Business Information Management, Business Administration, Agricultural Production Systems, Animal & Veterinary Science. Students gain essential workplace and career skills, including interview preparation, team collaboration, and effective communication to set themselves on a path to continued learning and career success after earning their high school diploma.

Students also have a choice to enroll at UTVA full-time or remain in their local high school or homeschool setting by enrolling in individual courses through the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). Part-time students may enroll in up to six full-year online courses from UTVA’s course catalog.

“We’re excited to start a new year with UTVA,” said parent JaNae Lewis of Pleasant Provo. “With concerns about the safety of in-person learning during COVID-19, I’m confident this is a solution that works. Not only does my son have live classes with real teachers, he is working hard and connecting with classmates across the state.”

UTVA fosters a sense of community though virtual clubs and organizations which allow students to explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

To learn more about UTVA and enrollment, visit utva.k12.com

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited online public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Utah public school system UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district programs, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please utva.k12.com.

