The Pomp and Circumstance Will Continue: Texas Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Online Commencement

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) will honor the Class of 2020 at two online commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 6. TVAH is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District serving students statewide in grades 3-12 with a tuition-free education option.

In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, TVAH is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebrations online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students, and esteemed guests. The class will be honored in two groups, sorted alphabetically, with two online celebrations taking place on Saturday.

“The Class of 2020 has worked hard to reach this milestone and each of them should be proud of their academic and personal accomplishments,” said TVAH Head of School Catherine Groven. “Although we can’t gather to celebrate this moment together, the TVAH community wants every graduate to know how proud we are of them, and that we look forward to seeing what they will do next.”

This year, TVAH will graduate 603 students. Graduating seniors will receive their high school diplomas, and are making plans to continue their education, join military service, or enter the workforce. Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Texas and beyond, including Austin Community College, Collin College, Houston Community College, Lone Star College, Texas Tech University, University of North Texas, University of Texas at Arlington, and University of Texas at El Paso.

TVAH students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. TVAH also offers student clubs, field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this week’s graduation celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony (Graduates with last name A-L)

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 AM CT

WHERE: https://tinyurl.com/TVAH2020GradA-L

WHAT: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony (Graduates with last name M-Z)

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 1:00 PM CT

WHERE: https://tinyurl.com/TVAH2020GradM-Z

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

