The Show Must Go On: Insight School of Michigan to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with a Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state for the last 6 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 at 6:00 pm ET.

ISMI is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ISMI will graduate 190 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ISMI their entire high school career.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond, including Central Michigan University, Michigan State University of Flint, Jackson University, and Arizona State University.

“Our students work hard all year and graduation is a time to celebrate their achievements,” said ISMI Head of School Teresa M. Boardman. “Although we typically gather in-person for the ceremony, we are excited to host this virtual commencement ceremony to recognize the phenomenal accomplishments of the Class of 2020.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ISMI students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Michigan 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020, 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: Link available upon request

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Jackie Lancaster – 517.580.0020 x 6030 or jlancaster@insightmi.org

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Michigan public school system, ISMI is tuition-free and, gives parents and families the choice to access the rigorous, innovative and interactive curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net

