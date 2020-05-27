Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Show Must Go On: Insight School of Michigan to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with a Virtual Commencement Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:32am EDT

 

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state for the last 6 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 at 6:00 pm ET.

ISMI is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ISMI will graduate 190 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ISMI their entire high school career.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond, including Central Michigan University, Michigan State University of Flint, Jackson University, and Arizona State University.

“Our students work hard all year and graduation is a time to celebrate their achievements,” said ISMI Head of School Teresa M. Boardman. “Although we typically gather in-person for the ceremony, we are excited to host this virtual commencement ceremony to recognize the phenomenal accomplishments of the Class of 2020.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ISMI students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Michigan 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, May 29, 2020, 6:00 PM ET
WHERE: Link available upon request
CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Jackie Lancaster – 517.580.0020 x 6030 or jlancaster@insightmi.org

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Michigan public school system, ISMI is tuition-free and, gives parents and families the choice to access the rigorous, innovative and interactive curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on K12 INC.
08:32aTHE SHOW MUST GO ON : Insight School of Michigan to Celebrate 2020 Graduates wit..
BU
08:32aCAP AND GOWNS CONTINUE &NDASH; FROM : Ohio Virtual Academy Celebrates 2020 Grad..
BU
08:31aUPSKILL YOUR WORKFORCE : Galvanize Now Enrolling for TechSF Apprenticeship Progr..
BU
05/26NEVADA VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Driving Forward to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online..
BU
05/26ARIZONA VIRTUAL ACADEMY & INSIGHT AC : to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online C..
BU
05/26MICHIGAN GREAT LAKES VIRTUAL ACADEMY : to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online C..
BU
05/21CAPS AND GOWNS GO ON AT HOME : Utah Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2020 wit..
BU
05/20IDAHO TECHNICAL CAREER ACADEMY : Students are Better Prepared for the Modern Wor..
BU
05/19IDAHO VIRTUAL ACADEMY : to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Cer..
BU
05/15LOUISIANA VIRTUAL CHARTER ACADEMY : to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Comm..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 033 M
EBIT 2020 27,9 M
Net income 2020 21,0 M
Finance 2020 110 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 959 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 24,33 $
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.19.56%959
TAL EDUCATION GROUP18.92%33 919
GSX TECHEDU INC.41.90%7 403
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.29%4 505
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED60.48%3 617
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED33.73%3 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group