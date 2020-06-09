Log in
Turning the Tassels on the Pandemic: California Virtual Academy Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Multiple Online Commencement Ceremonies

06/09/2020 | 11:31am EDT

California Virtual Academy (CAVA), an online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last 18 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in multiple online commencement ceremonies on Thursday, June 11.

CAVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

Statewide, CAVA will graduate almost 1,000 students, many of whom have been enrolled at CAVA their entire high school career. Over 300 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and over $1,000,000 worth of college scholarships have already been awarded.

Collectively, the school reports having students that have been accepted to colleges and universities across California and beyond, including University of California - Berkeley, UCLA, Pepperdine, University of Michigan, University of Colorado, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

“Our students have worked so hard and we can’t wait to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation ceremonies,” said CAVA Head of School April Warren. “As we’ve all seen on the news, it’s been a very challenging year for California students, so anything we can do to establish a sense of normalcy for them is something we really look forward to doing.”

CAVA has multiple Valedictorians per ceremony. A handful of them, as well as Ms. Warren, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. CAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers. And the school helps students become independent, self-motivated learners by giving them a strong foundation and opportunities to explore interests and reach their academic potential.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: CAVA 2020 Graduation Ceremony 1 for students at CAVA-San Mateo, CAVA-Sonoma, and CAVA-Sutter
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m.

WHAT: CAVA 2020 Graduation Ceremony 2 for students at CAVA-Fresno, CAVA-Maricopa, CAVA-San Joaquin, and CAVA-Kings
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10:30 a.m.

WHAT: CAVA 2020 Graduation Ceremony 3 for students at CAVA-Los Angeles
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m.

WHAT: CAVA 2020 Graduation Ceremony 4 for students at CAVA-San Diego, and CAVA LA/San Bernardino
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

CONTACT: For any questions on all 4 ceremonies, please contact Angie Covil at (530) 645-2282

The nine CAVA schools, which are located in Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Maricopa, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Sonoma and Sutter, serve students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. Reference the chart below to see which school serves which counties.

School

 

 

Counties Served

CAVA @ Fresno

 

 

Fresno, Madera, Merced, Mono, San Benito

CAVA @ Kings

 

 

Kings, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Tulare

CAVA @ Maricopa

 

 

Inyo, Kern, Santa Barbara

CAVA @ Los Angeles

 

 

Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura

CAVA @ San Diego

 

 

Imperial, Orange, Riverside, San Diego

CAVA @ San Joaquin

 

 

Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus

CAVA @ San Mateo

 

 

San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz

CAVA @ Sonoma

 

 

Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma

CAVA @ Sutter

 

 

Butte, Colusa, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Yubap

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent, tuition-free, online public charter schools that use the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs. The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
