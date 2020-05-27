Upskill Your Workforce: Galvanize Now Enrolling for TechSF Apprenticeship Program

Businesses can receive $2,500 per participant in the Data Analyst Apprenticeship program

The economic challenges caused by COVID-19 makes it even more important for employers to strengthen their organization without spending additional resources. Now, thanks to a new Data Analyst Apprenticeship program by TechSF and Galvanize, the nation's leading provider of software engineering and data science training, employers can not only strengthen their business’ capabilities, but get paid to do so.

Together with TechSF, the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development’s registered apprenticeship initiative, Galvanize will offer free data science training cohorts for local employers to upskill their workforce.

“With thousands of workers sidelined or idling in today’s economy, there has never been a better time for companies to pursue new training or professional development for their employees,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “This program stands to have measurable returns, boosting employee retention and productivity without substantial upfront investment thanks to the innovative thinking of our partners at TechSF.”

For each employee that participates in Galvanize’s free Data Analyst Apprenticeship program – where they’ll learn the nuances of Python and master statistical programming, data-driven analysis, and data visualization – employers can earn $2,500 for each registered apprentice.

“We realize independently upskilling employees can be both expensive and time-consuming,” said Orrian Willis, TechSF Manager. “Our hope is that by partnering with Galvanize, we can remove some of the barriers that keep employers from advancing local talent within their organizations, especially during this difficult time.”

Prior to COVID-19, San Francisco announced a commitment toward placing 300 individuals through the TechSF Apprenticeship program with an emphasis on creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce by removing barriers to the tech industry and providing more apprenticeship opportunities for people of color, women, people with disabilities, and veterans.

“San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development is working to expand TechSF apprenticeship opportunities, while also cultivating apprenticeship career pathways in construction, hospitality, and health care. We want to make it easier for employers to invest in their own employees, and see this investment pay off in the local community too,” said Joshua Arce, Director of Workforce Development for the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “By collaborating with the business sector on talent development solutions, we are paving the way for those candidates who have historically been looked over.”

Indeed, on LinkedIn’s 2020 list of the Top 15 Emerging Jobs in the U.S., “data scientist” ranks third, and the San Francisco Bay area is notably one of the five places experts say a large share of those jobs are located. For employers, that means competition for data scientists will only get steeper and promoting from within even more critical.

To participate, employers must choose the employees they want to upskill; enroll them in Galvanize’s two-course, 14-week program; and work with TechSF to adopt the Registered Apprenticeship Program – in accordance with the U.S. Department of Labor – to secure their reimbursement. Then, the employees that gain career- and enterprise-enhancing skills can immediately start putting them to use within the company through the internal apprenticeship program.

For more information or to sign up, visit: galvanize.com/data-analyst-apprenticeship-san-francisco.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

About TechSF

TechSF is an initiative of the San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, designed to provide education, training and employment assistance to locals who are interested in landing a job within San Francisco’s tech sector. TechSF is committed to: providing tech training, free of charge, to San Francisco residents who are interested in landing a job in a tech occupation; partnering with educators, training organizations and employers to ensure our participants have opportunities to skill up and land in a job; ensuring our trainings meet local employer demand; and ensuring our participants are trained not only in in-demand technical skills, but also receive career readiness supports. Learn more at oewd.org/tech-sf.

