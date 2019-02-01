Utah Virtual Academy : Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), an accredited online public charter school, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. UTVA offers families across the state a tuition-free alternative to brick-and-mortar school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

UTVA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for each student. Students take courses in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history, art and music. World languages, a large selection of career and technology electives, and honors and Advanced Placement® courses are available to high school students. UTVA also offers concurrent enrollment courses in which a student can earn high school and college credit from a choice of three possible Utah colleges.

In addition to the core courses, UTVA also offers the Destinations Career Program, which prepares full-time high school students for college and careers in in-demand fields of Information Technology and Health Sciences. Students are introduced to specialty trade skills in online courses, and can choose to go on to take exams for industry-recognized credentials.

According to a 2017 survey by K12 Inc. and Edge Research, three out of four parents say middle and high school is the best time for students to start exploring career paths, and nine out of ten adults surveyed agree that the U.S. needs more career technical education to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

“At UTVA, we are committed to giving our students and families what they need to achieve their unique goals, in a learning environment that meets their needs,” said Head of School Meghan Merideth. “By delivering a quality education with our online platform, coupled with a strategic focus on college and career readiness, our students gain a competitive edge on their future.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, the safety of a bullying-free environment and a schedule that supports academics while balancing extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Outside of class, UTVA fosters a sense of community through in-person events, field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. The school celebrates traditional milestones with an in-person high school prom and graduation ceremony, and students participate in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout the year, growing leadership skills and forming friendships.

UTVA is currently accepting enrollments for the fall of 2019. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit utva.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited online public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Utah public school system, UTVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district program, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please visit utva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005053/en/