Washington Virtual Academy : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 9

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) will celebrate the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 9. A tuition-free Alternative Learning Experience program of the Omak School District, WAVA is available to students in grades K-12 across the state.

“Each student begins a new academic journey the moment they enroll at WAVA,” said Mark Christiano, WAVA’s Head of School. “It is our responsibility and to provide them with a learning environment that meets their unique needs, and it has been an honor to give each of these graduating seniors the space to discover their own unique gifts.”

WAVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Collectively, members of the class report having been accepted to several higher education institutions, including: Columbia Basin College, Olympic College, Bellevue College, Central Eastern Washington University, and a number of community colleges across Washington.

WAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. WAVA also offers field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as these annual graduation celebrations.

Dr. Kenneth Erik Swanson, Superintendent of the Omak School District, will address the graduates and their guests.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. Swanson, Mr. Christiano and graduating seniors will be available for media interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Washington Virtual Academy Graduation

WHEN: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

About Washington Virtual Academy

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is an online public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.

