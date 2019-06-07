Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Washington Virtual Academy : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) will celebrate the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 9. A tuition-free Alternative Learning Experience program of the Omak School District, WAVA is available to students in grades K-12 across the state.

“Each student begins a new academic journey the moment they enroll at WAVA,” said Mark Christiano, WAVA’s Head of School. “It is our responsibility and to provide them with a learning environment that meets their unique needs, and it has been an honor to give each of these graduating seniors the space to discover their own unique gifts.”

WAVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Collectively, members of the class report having been accepted to several higher education institutions, including: Columbia Basin College, Olympic College, Bellevue College, Central Eastern Washington University, and a number of community colleges across Washington.

WAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. WAVA also offers field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as these annual graduation celebrations.

Dr. Kenneth Erik Swanson, Superintendent of the Omak School District, will address the graduates and their guests.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. Swanson, Mr. Christiano and graduating seniors will be available for media interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Washington Virtual Academy Graduation
WHEN: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PDT
WHERE: Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

About Washington Virtual Academy

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is an online public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
12:01pK12 : Insight School of Oregon to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
12:01pWASHINGTON VIRTUAL ACADEMY : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 9
BU
10:43aWHEN VIRTUAL TWINS VIRTUALLY&HELLIP; : CREDO's Incomplete Methodology
PU
10:01aK12 : Insight School of Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
09:01aK12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
09:01aK12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7
BU
06/06K12 : Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Celebrates 2019 Graduates!
BU
06/05FLORIDA CYBER CHARTER ACADEMY : Highlights Graduates with In-Person Commencement..
BU
06/05K12 : California Virtual Academies to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the St..
BU
06/04K12 : Friendship Public Charter School Online Highlights 8th Grade Graduates wit..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 008 M
EBIT 2019 43,1 M
Net income 2019 34,8 M
Finance 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,63
P/E ratio 2020 35,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.27.51%1 272
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)28.82%21 019
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC33.62%5 887
KROTON EDUCACIONAL18.26%4 397
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC62.93%3 914
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC11.61%3 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About