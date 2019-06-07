Washington Virtual Academy : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 9

Washington
Virtual Academy (WAVA) will celebrate the Class of 2019 with an
in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 9. A tuition-free
Alternative Learning Experience program of the Omak School District,
WAVA is available to students in grades K-12 across the state.
“Each student begins a new academic journey the moment they enroll at
WAVA,” said Mark Christiano, WAVA’s Head of School. “It is our
responsibility and to provide them with a learning environment that
meets their unique needs, and it has been an honor to give each of these
graduating seniors the space to discover their own unique gifts.”
WAVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized
learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019
will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter
military service, or join the full-time workforce.
Collectively, members of the class report having been accepted to
several higher education institutions, including: Columbia Basin
College, Olympic College, Bellevue College, Central Eastern Washington
University, and a number of community colleges across Washington.
WAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and
a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by
state-licensed teachers. WAVA also offers field trips and social outings
to foster a sense of school community, such as these annual graduation
celebrations.
Dr. Kenneth Erik Swanson, Superintendent of the Omak School District,
will address the graduates and their guests.
Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. Swanson, Mr. Christiano
and graduating seniors will be available for media interviews.
Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Washington Virtual Academy Graduation
WHEN:
Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PDT
WHERE: Greater Tacoma
Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
About Washington Virtual Academy
Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is an online public school open to
students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an
Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School
District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading
provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.
For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.
