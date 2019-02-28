iQ Academy Minnesota : Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

iQ
Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an accredited, full- and part-time online
public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, is now accepting
enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Available to
students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, iQMN offers
Minnesota families an education option that meets them at their point of
need.
iQMN combines online instruction, a rigorous curriculum, and the support
of state-licensed teachers to offer students an alternative to the
traditional brick-and-mortar education.
“We look forward to welcoming new families for the upcoming school
year,” said Theresa Gallagher, iQMN’s Operations Manager. “Whatever a
student’s academic experience was before enrolling with iQMN, our
priority is to provide a learning environment where each student can
succeed.”
Students at iQMN are offered a full course load in the core subjects of
English/language arts, math, science and history across all grade
levels. A host of electives are available for middle and high school
students. iQMN’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes,
allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an
internet connection.
iQMN offers an online learning community for students and
parents alike. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers
communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in
order to ensure they are supported and students are appropriately
challenged. Parents can also access their middle school and high school
students’ grades, homework, and class assignments using the K12
mobile app. The app serves as a connection point for families and
school staff, as parents are able to contact teachers and school
administrators with just the touch of a button on their mobile devices.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. iQMN’s online
platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a
supportive online environment, with resources that support their
individual learning styles.
Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more
about iQMN and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend
online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the
school throughout the year. For more information and for a schedule of
upcoming events, visit mn.iqacademy.com,
follow iQMN
on Facebook, or download the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About iQ Academy Minnesota
iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public
school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, serving students
statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school
system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the
choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ
Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.
