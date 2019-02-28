iQ Academy Minnesota : Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Available to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, iQMN offers Minnesota families an education option that meets them at their point of need.

iQMN combines online instruction, a rigorous curriculum, and the support of state-licensed teachers to offer students an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar education.

“We look forward to welcoming new families for the upcoming school year,” said Theresa Gallagher, iQMN’s Operations Manager. “Whatever a student’s academic experience was before enrolling with iQMN, our priority is to provide a learning environment where each student can succeed.”

Students at iQMN are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history across all grade levels. A host of electives are available for middle and high school students. iQMN’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

iQMN offers an online learning community for students and parents alike. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and students are appropriately challenged. Parents can also access their middle school and high school students’ grades, homework, and class assignments using the K12 mobile app. The app serves as a connection point for families and school staff, as parents are able to contact teachers and school administrators with just the touch of a button on their mobile devices.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. iQMN’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive online environment, with resources that support their individual learning styles.

Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more about iQMN and enrollment requirements, families are invited to attend online and in-person information sessions and events hosted by the school throughout the year. For more information and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit mn.iqacademy.com, follow iQMN on Facebook, or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005043/en/