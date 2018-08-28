iQ Academy Minnesota : to Kick off 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

Students will begin the 2018-2019 school year at iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN) on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. An accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools, iQMN provides a tuition-free education option for students across the state in grades K-12.

“We are eager to get another school year off to a strong start,” said Theresa Gallagher, school operations manager at iQMN. “Whether a family has been with us for many years, or is new to online learning, our dedicated staff is ready to support each student’s academic and personal success.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Minnesota-certified teachers, iQMN provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science and history across all grade levels, and electives are available beginning in middle school.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a safe and bullying-free environment and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, iQMN offers an education option they wouldn’t otherwise have access to, including courses not offered in their home districts and dual enrollment opportunities that allow them to earn college credits while still in high school.

iQMN’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers offer one-on-one instruction and support, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build close partnerships in support of academic success.

Throughout the year, iQMN fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips and social gatherings, and celebrates graduating seniors at a commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

iQMN is accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit mn.iqacademy.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

iQ Academy Minnesota is an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Fergus Falls Public Schools serving students statewide in grades K through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, iQ Academy Minnesota is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQ Academy Minnesota, visit mn.iqacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005217/en/