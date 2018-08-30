Log in
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC (KTWO)
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

08/30/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTWO) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation. Stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each share of K2M Group Holdings that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/k2m. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 290 M
EBIT 2018 -27,3 M
Net income 2018 -35,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 957 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric D. Major Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lane Major Chief Operating Officer
Gregory S. Cole Chief Financial Officer
John Philip Kostuik Director & Chief Medical Officer
Richard Pellegrino Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC21.22%957
MEDTRONIC PLC18.60%129 453
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL14.42%39 033
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY73.47%30 702
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS4.84%25 635
HOYA CORPORATION14.74%22 497
