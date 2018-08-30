ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against K2M Group
Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTWO) and its board of directors for breach of
fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by
Stryker Corporation. Stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each
share of K2M Group Holdings that they hold. The transaction is valued at
approximately $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
If you are a stockholder of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. and are interested
in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please
visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/k2m.
You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main
Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com,
or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and
derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more
information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005783/en/