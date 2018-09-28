K2M Group Holdings Inc : WeissLaw LLP Investigates K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Acquisition

Log in
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC
  News  
09/28/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. ("KTWO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KTWO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation ("SYK") (SYK). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each KTWO share they own.

If you own KTWO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether KTWO's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the offer price is $1.50 less than the analyst target price of $29.00. Moreover, the Company recently announced total revenue of $73.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an annual increase of approximately 12% on a reported basis when compared to the figures announced in the same period of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether KTWO's Board acted in the best interests of KTWO's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own KTWO shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.

SOURCE: WeissLaw LLP


