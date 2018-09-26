K2M to Showcase First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Expandable Interbody System MOJAVE™ PL 3D at NASS 2018

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) (the "Company" or "K2M"), a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™, today announced that it will showcase its first-to-market MOJAVE ™ PL 3D Expandable Interbody System featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology ™ and several of its newest spinal solutions at the North American Spine Society 33 rd Annual Meeting (NASS) in Los Angeles, CA, September 26-29 (Booth #2001). The Company also announced that MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable received a 2018 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week, which recognizes the best new spine technologies, engineering teams and inventors for 2018, and in the process, rewards excellence in innovation.



The MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System is a first-of-its-kind fusion device allowing for independent control of the anterior and posterior heights in the lumbar spine—a new capability not available with any other product on the market today. Featuring infinite adjustment within its expansion range, the implant can be locked at any desired height and lordosis to help restore sagittal balance. Designed with Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology , MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable incorporates a porous structure and rough surfaces to allow for bony integration throughout the endplates.

At NASS, K2M will also showcase its YUKON ™ OCT Spinal System , OZARK™ Guide and View Cervical Plate Systems and comprehensive Balance ACS ® (BACS®) Platform. BACS provides surgical solutions focused on achieving balance of the spine by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360-degree approach of the axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, emphasizing Total Body Balance as an important component of surgical success.

“We are excited to feature our MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System, the world’s first 3D-printed fusion device featuring infinite adjustment tools that let surgeons more precisely match the implant to a patient’s anatomy, at this year’s NASS meeting,” said K2M Chairman, President, and CEO Eric Major. “Being recognized by Orthopedics This Week with a Spine Technology Award reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions that ultimately help improve life for people with spinal diseases across the globe.”

The MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System is K2M’s fourth device to win a Spine Technology Award. Orthopedics This Week recognized its 3D-printed CASCADIA ™ Interbody Systems in 2016; its MESA ® Deformity Cricket and SERENGETI ® Minimally Invasive Retractor System were recognized in 2010 and 2009 respectively.

For more information about the MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System and K2M and Balance ACS, visit www.K2M.com and www.BACS.com .

About K2M

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Since its inception, K2M has designed, developed, and commercialized innovative complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques used by spine surgeons to treat some of the most complicated spinal pathologies. K2M has leveraged these core competencies into Balance ACS , a platform of products, services, and research to help surgeons achieve three-dimensional spinal balance across the axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, with the goal of supporting the full continuum of care to facilitate quality patient outcomes. The Balance ACS platform, in combination with the Company’s technologies, techniques and leadership in the 3D-printing of spinal devices, enable K2M to compete favorably in the global spinal surgery market. For more information, visit www.K2M.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

