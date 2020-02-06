K3 Business Technology : Board Changes

AIM: KBT

6 February 2020

K3 Business Technology Group plc

('K3' or 'the Company')

Board Changes

K3, which provides mission‐critical business software, cloud solutions and managed services, announces the following board changes.

Stuart Darling, chairman, has notified the company of his intention to step down from the board at the Company's next AGM in May. Stuart will cease to act as chairman with immediate effect, though will remain as a non-executive director (and audit committee chairman) until the AGM. Pending the appointment of a new chairman, Jonathan Manley (a non-executive director at K3 since December 2015) will step into the role of interim chairman to ensure continuity.

Paul Morland, non-executive director, has also notified the company of his intention to step down from the board at the Company's next AGM in May. The Company intends to appoint a new non-executive director to replace Paul in the near future, with a search for Paul's replacement already well advanced.

Adalsteinn Valdimarsson, CEO, commented:

'I would like to thank Stuart and Paul for their valuable contribution to the transformational journey that K3 has been on and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I would also like to welcome Jonathan into his interim role as chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him on the strategic direction of the business.

'K3 is entering an era of IP led growth that is built on the technical and business platforms that we have invested in over the last few years. The search for new board members is underway and the board will look to ensure that they are able to provide guidance and support to successfully drive that strategy forward.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries: