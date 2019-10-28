K3 Business Technology : PDMR Announcement

The Company has received notification from non-executive director Per Johan Claesson thaton 23 October 2019CA Fastigheter AB(a company controlled by Per Johan Claesson) acquired 17,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 179p per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase'). Following the Purchase, the Company has been informed that the total number of Ordinary Shares in which Mr Claesson is now interested is 9,828,923 Ordinary Shares representing 22.89% of the total voting rights of the Company held as follows:
PJ Claesson
5,072,926
Johan och Marianne Claesson AB
1,947,461
Fastighets AB Bremia
567,500
CA Fastigheter AB
2,241,036
Total
9,828,923
The Company makes the below announcement and notification in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014) in respect of the Purchase:
Enquiries:
K3 Business Technology Group plc
Adalsteinn Valdimarsson, CEO
Rob Price, CFO
T: 0161 876 4498
finnCap Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Julian Blunt/James Thompson (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)
T: 020 7220 0500
KTZ Communications
Katie Tzouliadis/Dan Mahoney
T: 020 3178 6378
1.
Details ofPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 'PDMR' / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
PJ Claesson
2.
Reason for notification
b)
Position / status
Non-executive director. Acquisition of shares by
CA Fastigheter AB, a company controlled by PJ Claesson
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
b)
Name
K3 Business Technology Group plc
c)
LEI
213800QOJ9OF2AV81748
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
K3 Business Technology Group plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:21:03 UTC