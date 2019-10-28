K3 Business Technology : PDMR Announcement

AIM: KBT

28 October 2019

K3 Business Technology Group plc

('K3', 'Company' or 'Group')

PDMR Announcement

The Company has received notification from non-executive director Per Johan Claesson that on 23 October 2019 CA Fastigheter AB(a company controlled by Per Johan Claesson) acquired 17,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 179p per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase'). Following the Purchase, the Company has been informed that the total number of Ordinary Shares in which Mr Claesson is now interested is 9,828,923 Ordinary Shares representing 22.89% of the total voting rights of the Company held as follows:

PJ Claesson 5,072,926 Johan och Marianne Claesson AB 1,947,461 Fastighets AB Bremia 567,500 CA Fastigheter AB 2,241,036 Total 9,828,923

The Company makes the below announcement and notification in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014) in respect of the Purchase:

