K3 Business Technology Group plc    KBT   GB00B00P6061

K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(KBT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 12:36:55 pm
167 GBp   -2.91%
02:22pK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : PDMR Announcement
PU
08/21K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : become a Sage Platinum Developer Partner
PU
07/12K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : PDMR Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K3 Business Technology : PDMR Announcement

10/28/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

AIM: KBT

28 October 2019

K3 Business Technology Group plc

('K3', 'Company' or 'Group')

PDMR Announcement

The Company has received notification from non-executive director Per Johan Claesson that on 23 October 2019 CA Fastigheter AB(a company controlled by Per Johan Claesson) acquired 17,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 179p per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase'). Following the Purchase, the Company has been informed that the total number of Ordinary Shares in which Mr Claesson is now interested is 9,828,923 Ordinary Shares representing 22.89% of the total voting rights of the Company held as follows:

PJ Claesson

5,072,926

Johan och Marianne Claesson AB

1,947,461

Fastighets AB Bremia

567,500

CA Fastigheter AB

2,241,036

Total

9,828,923

The Company makes the below announcement and notification in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014) in respect of the Purchase:

Enquiries:

K3 Business Technology Group plc

Adalsteinn Valdimarsson, CEO

Rob Price, CFO

T: 0161 876 4498

finnCap Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

Julian Blunt/James Thompson (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)

T: 020 7220 0500

KTZ Communications

Katie Tzouliadis/Dan Mahoney

T: 020 3178 6378

1.

Details ofPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 'PDMR' / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

PJ Claesson

2.

Reason for notification

b)

Position / status

Non-executive director. Acquisition of shares by

CA Fastigheter AB, a company controlled by PJ Claesson

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

b)

Name

K3 Business Technology Group plc

c)

LEI

213800QOJ9OF2AV81748

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

ordinary shares of 25p each

GB00B00P6061

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares of 25p each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume: 17,000

179p per Ordinary Share

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

23 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Disclaimer

K3 Business Technology Group plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:21:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 86,6 M
EBIT 2019 1,50 M
Net income 2019 1,30 M
Debt 2019 2,20 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 860x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 73,7 M
Chart K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
K3 Business Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 290,00  GBp
Last Close Price 172,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adalsteinn Valdimarsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Darling Chairman
Robert David Price Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy Latham Chief Technology Officer
Per Johan Claesson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-21.46%94
ORACLE CORPORATION19.98%178 109
SAP AG37.14%157 458
INTUIT30.90%67 333
SERVICENOW, INC.35.48%44 575
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.34%21 120
