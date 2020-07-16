Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  K92 Mining Inc.    KNT   CA4991131083

K92 MINING INC.

(KNT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/15 04:00:00 pm
4.89 CAD   +5.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
K92 Mining Inc. Appoints Anne Giardini to the Board of Directors

07/16/2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Giardini to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Giardini, QC, has over 30 years of experience as a lawyer, senior executive and director. She brings extensive expertise in the areas of strategy, governance, public reporting, financings, mergers and acquisitions, aboriginal affairs, safety and environment, government relations, litigation, and employment and labour matters.

Ms. Giardini’s extensive board experience includes, in the mining sector, having served on the boards of Nevsun Resources Ltd. and Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.

She is recognized for expertise on natural resource development, public and government relations, safety, risk and brand management, and manufacturing.

Ms. Giardini holds an L.L.M. from Trinity Hall, University of Cambridge, an L.L.B. from the University of British Columbia, and a B.A. from Simon Fraser University.

“Having had the pleasure of working together with Anne Giardini previously, we are extremely delighted to welcome her to our Board,” said Tookie Angus, K92’s Chairman. “The addition of Anne will certainly complement the strength, diversity and talent of our Board. We look forward to the contributions that her strong mining industry, law, governance, government and community relations and business experience will bring to meeting the Company’s strategic objectives.”

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Project, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

