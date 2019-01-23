Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd    8703   JP3218850000

KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD (8703)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's KDDI may invest up to $900 million in Kabu.com Securities - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:24pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese telco KDDI Corp is in talks to invest up to 100 billion yen ($913 million) in Kabu.com Securities, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

KDDI's possible investment in Kabu.com Securities, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), would give it just under a 50 percent stake, the report said without citing sources.

Representatives of KDDI and MUFG said that nothing has been decided.

The deal would be finalised as soon as February with Kabu.com likely to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei said. The bourse said it had temporarily suspended trading in the shares.

Faced with a mature market, Japan's big three telcos are looking for alternative revenue streams, with KDDI last year acquiring KidZania indoor theme park operator KCJ Group and taking a stake in price comparison site Kakaku.com.

KDDI is bolstering its fintech services, partnering with Daiwa Securities Group to provide asset management services via smartphones. KDDI is also in talks to raise its stake in Jibun Bank, a joint venture with MUFG's banking unit, Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Sam Nussey and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC -0.03% 586 End-of-day quote.7.21%
KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD 0.26% 382 End-of-day quote.3.52%
KAKAKU.COM INC -0.92% 1821 End-of-day quote.-4.26%
KDDI CORP 0.33% 2710 End-of-day quote.4.43%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -0.36% 575 End-of-day quote.8.92%
NIKKEI 225 0.04% 20587.86 Real-time Quote.2.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD
07:24pJapan's KDDI may invest up to $900 million in Kabu.com Securities - Nikkei
RE
06:30pJapan's KDDI may invest up to $913 milliom in kabu.com securities - Nikkei
RE
2018KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2017KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
2016KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 23 700 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 5 300 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 20,59
P/E ratio 2020 19,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,43x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 385  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masakatsu Saito Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Ashizaki Chairman
Yoshinobu Abe Managing Executive Officer & Head-Systems
Osamu Kurokawa Director & Vice President
Akira Hamamoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD3.52%1 176
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.12.17%30 818
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY9.66%15 174
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.8.44%6 112
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 189
LAZARD LTD3.39%4 952
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.