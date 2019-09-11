Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kadant Inc.    KAI

KADANT INC.

(KAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/11 04:00:10 pm
86.21 USD   +2.34%
04:57pKadant Declares Cash Dividend
GL
07/30KADANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30KADANT : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kadant Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.23 per share to be paid on November 7, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019. Future declarations of dividends are subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. Our products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our business, financial performance and cash dividend program. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; international sales and operations; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; the oriented strand board market and levels of residential construction activity; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry and the continued demand for coal; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; changes in government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; climate change; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; adequacy of our insurance coverage; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
mike.mckenney@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
wes.martz@kadant.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KADANT INC.
04:57pKadant Declares Cash Dividend
GL
08/07KADANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/30KADANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30KADANT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
07/30KADANT : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/25KADANT : to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019
AQ
07/10KADANT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17KADANT INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16KADANT : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
05/15Kadant Declares Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 705 M
EBIT 2019 95,6 M
Net income 2019 57,2 M
Debt 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 949 M
Chart KADANT INC.
Duration : Period :
Kadant Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KADANT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 107,00  $
Last Close Price 84,24  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Wood Painter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Rainville Chairman
Eric Thomas Langevin Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey L. Powell Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. McKenney Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADANT INC.3.41%949
NORDSON CORPORATION19.25%8 357
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 212
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-6.80%3 957
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.82%3 522
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP54.41%3 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group