Kadant Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights Revenue increased 5% to $174 million

GAAP diluted EPS decreased 14% to $1.41

Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 8% to $1.41

Net income decreased 14% to $16 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% to $32 million and represented 18.6% of revenue

Gross margin was 42.8%

Bookings increased 4% to $171 million

Cash flow from operations increased 51% to $26 million Note: Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Management Commentary

“Following our strong first half of 2019, we had another quarter with excellent execution and we solidly beat our EPS guidance,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Strong operating performance in the third quarter across most of our segments led to one of our highest adjusted EBITDA results of $32 million, or 18.6 percent of revenue. We are particularly pleased with our cash flow from operations of $26 million, up 51 percent from the third quarter of 2018. Despite reduced project activity in China and softer demand for wood processing equipment in North America, our end-markets have remained stable with healthy demand for our parts and consumables.” Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue increased five percent to $173.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2018, including $20.3 million from an acquisition and a $3.5 million decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of the acquisition and foreign currency translation, revenue decreased five percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 42.8 percent. Net income was $16.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $18.8 million, or $1.64 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased eight percent to $1.41 compared to $1.53 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2018 excludes $0.03 of restructuring costs and a $0.14 discrete tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA decreased four percent to $32.3 million compared to $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $0.4 million of restructuring costs in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flows from operations increased 51 percent to $25.7 million compared to $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Bookings increased four percent to $170.9 million compared to $165.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, including $18.2 million from an acquisition and a $3.4 million decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Excluding the impact of the acquisition and foreign currency translation, bookings decreased five percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. Summary and Outlook

“Our performance to date has positioned us well for another record year of financial performance,” Mr. Powell continued. “However, softening macroeconomic conditions and the strengthening U.S. dollar have tempered our revenue outlook for the year. For 2019, we are lowering our revenue guidance primarily due to a negative effect of foreign currency translation of $5 million. We now expect revenue of $694 to $698 million, revised from our previous guidance of $700 to $710 million. “Since our announcement in late 2018 of our plan to terminate a defined benefit pension plan in the U.S., we have been executing the required termination steps and anticipate completing this process in the fourth quarter. We have lowered our GAAP diluted EPS guidance for an estimated pre-tax pension termination cost of $7.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. We now expect to achieve GAAP diluted EPS of $4.38 to $4.46 in 2019, revised from our previous guidance of $4.97 to $5.09. The 2019 guidance also includes pre-tax amortization expense associated with acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and a discrete tax benefit of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $5.30 to $5.38 for 2019, revised from our previous guidance of $5.26 to $5.38. “For the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $0.59 to $0.67 on revenue of $172 to $176 million. The fourth quarter of 2019 guidance includes the pre-tax pension termination cost of $7.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. Excluding this expense, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23 to $1.31 for the fourth quarter of 2019.” Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To access the webcast, including the slideshow and accompanying audio, go to www.kadant.com and click on “Investors.” To listen to the webcast via teleconference, call 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or 704-385-4884 outside the U.S. and reference participant passcode 8545699. Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available on our website until November 29, 2019. Shortly after the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com in the “Investors” section. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies. Revenue included $20.3 million and $61.1 million from an acquisition in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. Revenue also included a $3.5 million and $16.3 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. We present increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.



Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and discrete tax items. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs or income or none at all. Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude: Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.4 million in 2018. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude: After-tax restructuring costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2018.

A discrete tax benefit of $1.5 million in 2018 related to the reversal of reserves associated with uncertain tax positions covering multiple tax years. First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude: Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.8 million in 2019.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.9 million in 2019.

Pre-tax restructuring costs of $1.7 million in 2018.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired backlog of $0.3 million in 2018. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude: After-tax acquisition costs of $0.7 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2019.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $3.7 million ($4.9 million net of tax of $1.2 million) in 2019.

A discrete tax benefit of $1.2 million in 2019.

After-tax restructuring costs of $1.3 million ($1.7 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2018.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired backlog of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2018.

A discrete tax benefit of $1.7 million in 2018. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release. Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Revenues $ 173,504 $ 165,745 $ 521,985 $ 469,851 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenues 99,257 92,652 302,852 262,515 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,097 42,888 144,883 133,796 Research and development expenses 2,597 2,452 7,980 8,049 Restructuring costs — 378 — 1,717 148,951 138,370 455,715 406,077 Operating Income 24,553 27,375 66,270 63,774 Interest Income 43 30 158 335 Interest Expense (3,066 ) (1,738 ) (10,143 ) (5,320 ) Other Expense, Net (98 ) (245 ) (296 ) (736 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 21,432 25,422 55,989 58,053 Provision for Income Taxes 5,219 6,443 12,310 15,575 Net Income 16,213 18,979 43,679 42,478 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (98 ) (195 ) (360 ) (487 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 16,115 $ 18,784 $ 43,319 $ 41,991 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.69 $ 3.87 $ 3.79 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.69 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,267 11,101 11,198 11,078 Diluted 11,469 11,421 11,434 11,388 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 29, 2018 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 16,115 $ 1.41 $ 18,784 $ 1.64 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax — — 287 0.03 Amortization of Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog, Net of Tax (e,f) 16 — — — Discrete Tax Items — — (1,542 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 16,131 $ 1.41 $ 17,529 $ 1.53 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 29, 2018 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 43,319 $ 3.79 $ 41,991 $ 3.69 Adjustments for the Following: Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax — — 1,308 0.11 Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax 699 0.06 — — Amortization of Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog, Net of Tax (e,f) 3,687 0.32 189 0.02 Discrete Tax Items (1,186 ) (0.10 ) (1,672 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 46,519 $ 4.07 $ 41,816 $ 3.67 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Acquisition Revenues by Product Line Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Increase (Decrease) and FX (a,b) Stock-Preparation $ 56,128 $ 62,983 $ (6,855 ) $ (5,321 ) Fluid-Handling 32,734 33,083 (349 ) 382 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 29,641 30,704 (1,063 ) (377 ) Papermaking Systems 118,503 126,770 (8,267 ) (5,316 ) Wood Processing Systems 32,731 37,042 (4,311 ) (3,717 ) Material Handling Systems 20,282 — 20,282 — Fiber-Based Products 1,988 1,933 55 55 $ 173,504 $ 165,745 $ 7,759 $ (8,978 ) Increase (Decrease) Excluding Nine Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Acquisition Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 and FX (a,b) Stock-Preparation $ 158,993 $ 164,842 $ (5,849 ) $ 332 Fluid-Handling 100,201 98,500 1,701 4,928 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 88,591 87,469 1,122 3,901 Papermaking Systems 347,785 350,811 (3,026 ) 9,161 Wood Processing Systems 104,649 109,335 (4,686 ) (606 ) Material Handling Systems 61,063 — 61,063 — Fiber-Based Products 8,488 9,705 (1,217 ) (1,217 ) $ 521,985 $ 469,851 $ 52,134 $ 7,338 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Acquisition Revenues by Geography (c) Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Increase (Decrease) and FX (a,b) North America $ 92,041 $ 74,089 $ 17,952 $ (892 ) Europe 49,146 44,912 4,234 6,507 Asia 20,971 32,887 (11,916 ) (11,892 ) Rest of World 11,346 13,857 (2,511 ) (2,701 ) $ 173,504 $ 165,745 $ 7,759 $ (8,978 ) Increase (Decrease) Excluding Nine Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Acquisition Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 and FX (a,b) North America $ 291,584 $ 227,080 $ 64,504 $ 10,693 Europe 131,944 131,437 507 8,645 Asia 61,745 78,537 (16,792 ) (15,670 ) Rest of World 36,712 32,797 3,915 3,670 $ 521,985 $ 469,851 $ 52,134 $ 7,338 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Acquisition Bookings by Product Line Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 and FX (b) Stock-Preparation $ 63,890 $ 69,341 $ (5,451 ) $ (3,673 ) Fluid-Handling 32,038 29,671 2,367 3,066 Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 26,779 27,788 (1,009 ) (458 ) Papermaking Systems 122,707 126,800 (4,093 ) (1,065 ) Wood Processing Systems 27,502 36,080 (8,578 ) (8,157 ) Material Handling Systems 18,247 — 18,247 — Fiber-Based Products 2,474 2,120 354 354 $ 170,930 $ 165,000 $ 5,930 $ (8,868 ) Decrease Excluding Nine Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Acquisition Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 and FX (b) Stock-Preparation $ 172,014 $ 187,073 $ (15,059 ) $ (8,119 ) Fluid-Handling 100,786 107,363 (6,577 ) (3,080 ) Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration 83,460 86,603 (3,143 ) (506 ) Papermaking Systems 356,260 381,039 (24,779 ) (11,705 ) Wood Processing Systems 98,942 133,213 (34,271 ) (30,155 ) Material Handling Systems 64,663 — 64,663 — Fiber-Based Products 8,637 9,088 (451 ) (451 ) $ 528,502 $ 523,340 $ 5,162 $ (42,311 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Business Segment Information Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Gross Margin: Papermaking Systems 44.8 % 44.6 % 44.4 % 45.1 % Wood Processing Systems 41.8 % 42.6 % 42.0 % 40.4 % Material Handling Systems 32.0 % — 27.5 % — Fiber-Based Products 46.7 % 36.6 % 48.5 % 50.1 % 42.8 % 44.1 % 42.0 % 44.1 % Operating Income: Papermaking Systems $ 22,798 $ 25,919 $ 61,368 $ 61,402 Wood Processing Systems 6,787 8,704 22,858 21,380 Material Handling Systems 1,742 — 877 — Corporate and Other (6,774 ) (7,248 ) (18,833 ) (19,008 ) $ 24,553 $ 27,375 $ 66,270 $ 63,774 Adjusted Operating Income (a,d): Papermaking Systems $ 22,798 $ 26,297 $ 61,368 $ 63,119 Wood Processing Systems 6,787 8,704 22,858 21,632 Material Handling Systems 1,763 — 6,572 — Corporate and Other (6,774 ) (7,248 ) (18,833 ) (19,008 ) $ 24,574 $ 27,753 $ 71,965 $ 65,743 Capital Expenditures: Papermaking Systems $ 1,376 $ 1,348 $ 3,890 $ 9,837 Wood Processing Systems 444 1,026 1,423 2,586 Material Handling Systems 225 — 605 — Corporate and Other 48 232 318 394 $ 2,093 $ 2,606 $ 6,236 $ 12,817 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Cash Provided by Operations $ 25,678 $ 16,979 $ 58,166 $ 52,550 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 7,763 5,796 24,304 17,739 Balance Sheet Data Sept. 28, 2019 Dec. 29, 2018 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 49,971 $ 46,117 Accounts Receivable, net 102,131 92,624 Inventories 108,377 86,373 Unbilled Revenues 13,571 15,741 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 84,049 80,157 Intangible Assets 179,681 113,347 Goodwill 334,491 258,174 Other Assets 63,286 33,216 $ 935,557 $ 725,749 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 40,391 $ 35,720 Debt Obligations 310,514 171,434 Other Borrowings 6,310 4,387 Other Liabilities 171,469 139,637 Total Liabilities 528,684 351,178 Stockholders' Equity 406,873 374,571 $ 935,557 $ 725,749 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 28, 2019 Sept. 29, 2018 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 16,115 $ 18,784 $ 43,319 $ 41,991 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 98 195 360 487 Provision for Income Taxes 5,219 6,443 12,310 15,575 Interest Expense, Net 3,023 1,708 9,985 4,985 Other Expense, Net 98 245 296 736 Operating Income 24,553 27,375 66,270 63,774 Restructuring Costs — 378 — 1,717 Acquisition Costs — — 843 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 21 — 1,303 252 Acquired Profit in Inventory (f) — — 3,549 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,574 27,753 71,965 65,743 Depreciation and Amortization 7,742 5,796 23,001 17,487 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 32,316 $ 33,549 $ 94,966 $ 83,230 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 18.6 % 20.2 % 18.2 % 17.7 % Papermaking Systems Operating Income $ 22,798 $ 25,919 $ 61,368 $ 61,402 Restructuring costs — 378 — 1,717 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 22,798 26,297 61,368 63,119 Depreciation and Amortization 3,206 3,132 9,605 9,407 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 26,004 $ 29,429 $ 70,973 $ 72,526 Wood Processing Systems Operating Income $ 6,787 $ 8,704 $ 22,858 $ 21,380 Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) — — — 252 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 6,787 8,704 22,858 21,632 Depreciation and Amortization 2,400 2,505 7,162 7,585 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 9,187 $ 11,209 $ 30,020 $ 29,217 Material Handling Systems Operating Income $ 1,742 $ — $ 877 $ — Acquisition Costs — — 843 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 21 — 1,303 — Acquired Profit in Inventory (f) — — 3,549 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 1,763 — 6,572 — Depreciation and Amortization 1,944 — 5,651 — Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 3,707 $ — $ 12,223 $ — Corporate and Other Operating Loss $ (6,774 ) $ (7,248 ) $ (18,833 ) $ (19,008 ) Depreciation and Amortization 192 159 583 495 EBITDA (a) $ (6,582 ) $ (7,089 ) $ (18,250 ) $ (18,513 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of an acquisition and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (c) Geographic revenues are attributed to regions based on customer location. (d) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (e) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (f) Represents expense within cost of revenues associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period. About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com. Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; international sales and operations; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; the oriented strand board market and levels of residential construction activity; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry and the continued demand for coal; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; changes in government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; climate change; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; adequacy of our insurance coverage; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research. Contacts

