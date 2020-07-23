Log in
Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

07/23/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

WESTFORD, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2020 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its second quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the call live, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 4880692. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through August 28, 2020.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
