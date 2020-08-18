Kader : Profit Warning 0 08/18/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. KADER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 開達集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 180) PROFIT WARNING This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a further loss within the range of approximately HK$70 million to HK$90 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared with the loss of approximately HK$20 million for the same corresponding period in 2019. The loss is mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue, revaluation losses on investment properties and the increase in share of losses of associates. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. This announcement is made by Kader Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (the "SFO"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to record a further loss within the range of approximately HK$70 million to HK$90 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared with the loss of approximately HK$20 million for the same corresponding period in 2019. The loss is mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue, revaluation losses on investment properties and the increase in share of losses of associates. -1- This announcement is only based on the Company's preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which have not been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board, and have not been audited by the auditors of the Company. The interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to be announced by the end of August 2020. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read the interim results announcement of the Company when it is published. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. By order of the Board Kader Holdings Company Limited Kenneth Ting Woo-shou Chairman Hong Kong, 18 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kenneth Ting Woo-shou, SBS, JP (Chairman and Managing Director), Mrs. Nancy Ting Wang Wan-sun and Mr. Ivan Ting Tien-li; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Bernie Ting Wai-cheung; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Floyd Chan Tsoi-yin, Mr. Andrew Yao Cho-fai, JP, Mr. Desmond Chum Kwan-yue and Ms. Sabrina Chao Sih-ming. -2- Attachments Original document

