50 Million Shares Returned to Business Warrior's Common Stock Treasury

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - Kading Companies dba Business Warrior (OTC Pink: KDNG), the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results, announces that 50M shares of issued common stock will be returned to the company's treasury from the previous Chairman. This brings the issued common stock to 281M down from 331M shares to the benefit of existing shareholders.

Business Warrior - Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7087/58550_b4952f03f4ed6932_001full.jpg

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's first public call for current and potential shareholders. Current Chairman and CEO, Rhett Doolittle, hosted the call and highlighted several areas the company's results are on track or outperforming expectations. Business Warrior's primary product is a software solution for small businesses to improve marketing results and increase profits. Doolittle shared that subscriber growth is increasing each month consistently, their marketing results are outperforming expectations, and they announced a major new product release for July 15th.

Consistent Increase in Rate of Acquiring New Subscribers

The company announced that subscriber growth beat expectations and continues to do so month over month. As COVID hit the United States, Doolittle shared the strategy the company took to support businesses by leveraging their software, which helped them adapt to the changing environment. Business Warrior was able to increase new subscribers immensely, solve problems for small businesses, and expand their marketing reach.

In the last six months, the company has had a 225% increase in their rate of acquiring new subscribers, and they're on pace for a record month in June. As of June 23rd, they've already surpassed May's results with seven more days left in the month.

Business Warrior - Subscriber Growth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7087/58550_b4952f03f4ed6932_002full.jpg

"The explosive growth rate of subscribers is what all major SAAS companies strive for and our team is feeling great about the stand we took for small businesses when COVID hit the nation," explains Jonathan Brooks, President of Business Warrior.

Marketing Results Outperform Expectations

During the call, the company announced that their marketing results have massively improved resulting in a cost per acquisition of $22 per new subscriber. This is a decrease from $75 per new subscriber in December. Despite the horrific economical effect of COVID, the Business Warrior team has been able to market to small businesses successfully.

With the improved cost per acquisition, the company is scaling their marketing efforts by tripling the number of advertising campaigns in July, offering more resources to small businesses. This is a part of their long-term strategy to be the source of peak performance and marketing for small businesses.

"Being trusted as the source for small businesses is beyond just helping small businesses with marketing. It's using our platform to recognize the most current problems facing small businesses and then creating solutions to solve those problems," said Brooks.

Launch of Four New Products July 15th

The company provided an early peak at their marketplace, which is being launched on July 15th with four new solutions for their subscribers. The solutions will be priced between $99 and $399 per month on a recurring basis. These products were developed based on the demand from their current customer base and solving the problems that the Business Warrior software found with their customers.

This is the largest product release the company has had since they launched the platform last year and it's the key to the company getting cash-flow positive next year. Doolittle explained on the call that based on current performance and the strategy going forward they are planning on being cash-flow positive by mid 2021.

Watch the Q1 2020 shareholder call - here





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJxBHHhW-Vk

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com

